We all know Luis Suarez can be a bit naughty on the pitch.

He has previously been found guilty of racially abusing Patrice Evra, while he has also bitten chunks out of Branislav Ivanovic and Georgio Chiellini. Then there’s the diving…

But in recent years, the Uruguayan has been fairly well behaved.

But that didn’t stop him from picking up a yellow card after just 55 seconds for Barcelona against Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou on Saturday lunchtime.

However, Suarez certainly wasn’t guilty of anything sinister this time. In fact, Suarez wasn’t guilty of anything at all.

Inside the first-minute, Sergio Gomez was holding the Uruguayan as he tried to run but the Celta Vigo defender fell to the floor, disclosing his shoulder in the process.

Because Gomez was in pain, the referee thought Suarez must have done something and brandished a yellow card to his bemusement.

Replays showed that Suarez had done absolutely nothing with the commentators in disbelief.

Watch: Suarez's crazy booking

Take a look:

Twitter reacts

And football fans on Twitter also couldn’t quite believe it. They couldn’t get their head around why Suarez had been booked. Maybe the ref had a bet on Suarez to be booked first…

It means that Suarez has now picked up six bookings for Barcelona this season in all competitions, while he has only scored five goals.

More yellow cards than goals for one of the world’s best strikers… Oh dear.

Things soon got worse for Suarez as Barca as Iago Aspas - who played alongside Suarez at Liverpool - opened the scoring for the visitors.

However, Lionel Messi equalised within minutes to get Ernesto Valverde’s side back on track immediately.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms