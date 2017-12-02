Football

David Beckham was speaking at a recent charity event.

David Beckham has revealed what he thought after famous boot incident with Alex Ferguson

David Beckham is one of footballs most famous names. The free kick maestro made his name at Manchester United under the tutelage of possibly the greatest club manager of all time - Sir Alex Ferguson. 

As a member of the famous Class of '92 group, Beckham spent the better part of his career working with Ferguson before he eventually made the moved to Spanish giants Real Madrid after 13 years at the Theatre of Dreams.

Beckham was an integral part of the famous treble winning side of 1999 that saw Ferguson's side lift the FA Cup, The Premier League and the Champions League.

While Beckham and several other players owe their great success to the veteran Scot manager, it is well documented that the former England captain's relationship with the manager that gave him his shot was not always the smoothest one.

Speaking recently at a fundraiser gala for international charity Grassroot Soccer, Beckham revealed the moment he realised that Sir Alex was probably quite the deadly footballer himself in his day.

"We had a few wobble over the 13 years," Beckham said with regards to his relationship with Ferguson.

"You know the boss, always on European nights would come onto the pitch, he'd start taking penalties and free kicks and telling all of us how great he was when he played. The goals he scored and things like that.

(FILES) A picture taken on May 25, 1999

"But the time when I really got to find out how great he was after a game against Arsenal where I think I'd made a couple of mistakes. He came into the dressing room, we had a few words, he started to walk over toward me and he kicked a pile of clothes on the floor. Out came this boot and hit me. Thats when I realised actually how accurate he really is."

So there you have it. Sir Alex was not only a tactical genius off the field but a virtuoso with the boot as well!

