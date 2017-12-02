Football

Cesc Fabregas gets floored by referee Kevin Friend during Chelsea vs Newcastle

Chelsea and Newcastle welcomed the start of the Premier League as they met at Stamford Bridge in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

Chelsea were looking to continue their good form having won five of their last six league matches, while Newcastle were hoping to win their first league matches in six.

So, when Dwight Gayle gave the visitors the lead after just 12 minutes, it’s fair to say everyone was pretty surprised.

But Chelsea weren’t behind for long.

Eden Hazard equalised nine minutes later with a fine finish from inside the box after the ball fell to him nicely.

As Chelsea turned the screw, they had a few penalty appeals turned down by referee Kevin Friend.

He certainly wasn’t the ‘friend’ of Cesc Fabregas with the scores at 1-1 as well.

As the ball was played into the Spanish midfielder, Friend completely wiped out the former Arsenal man.

It left Chelsea fans fuming but left everyone else in stitches.

Check out the hilarious moment:

And this is how Twitter reacted to it:

Chelsea were soon in the lead when Alvaro Morata finished from close range after a Victor Moses cross.

Despite Chelsea being in the lead, Fabregas will probably be having a quiet word with the ref at the half-time whistle.

That’s man-marking and there’s being overly aggressive. And we think the referee deserved a yellow card for that foul!

A win for Chelsea would see them go level on points with Manchester United in second ahead of their trip to Arsenal later this evening.

