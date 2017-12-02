Manchester City look absolutely unstoppable at the moment.

After a roller-coaster season last year, Pep Guardiola seems to have found the winning formula this campaign.

After spending big in the summer many believed Man City would be a force to be reckoned with, but no-one would have predicted just how well Guardiola's men have started the season.

With the Premier League season now in December, The Citizens have already built up an eight point lead at the top of the table, having won 13 and yet to taste defeat in their opening 14 league games.

They already seem to running away from the chasing pack, and their clear dominance has already got many football fans thinking that they could be on course for an unbeaten season.

PAUL POGBA MAKES SHOCKING CONFESSION

Many are hoping that Man City will not be able to keep up their stunning run of form in order to make it a more interesting Premier League title race.

Paul Pogba has also conveyed this hope, although his shocking confession has enraged many Man City fans.

During an interview with Football Focus, Pogba managed to cause great controversy when he wished that Man City players would get injured, allowing his side to get back into the title race.

"I hope - and it's bad to say things like this - but fortunately for us I hope they will get some very important players injured like what happened with us," he said.

"People don't see this, don't speak about this, but every time we have important players that get injured when there is important games.

"So if that starts happening with them as well maybe we'll get a little difference... a little touch that makes them weaker."

Wishing fellow pros to get injured? That's a bit low, Paul.

It's also not as if Man City have suffered injuries of their own this season, with John Stones, Bernard Mendy, Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero all absent at various points this season.

Although it could be argued Pogbaguar made the remarks in the nicest way possible, many Man City were enraged by his comments; and rightly so.

TWITTER REACTS

