Football

Paul Pogba.

Paul Pogba is getting destroyed by Manchester City fans after classless comments

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester City look absolutely unstoppable at the moment.

After a roller-coaster season last year, Pep Guardiola seems to have found the winning formula this campaign.

After spending big in the summer many believed Man City would be a force to be reckoned with, but no-one would have predicted just how well Guardiola's men have started the season.

With the Premier League season now in December, The Citizens have already built up an eight point lead at the top of the table, having won 13 and yet to taste defeat in their opening 14 league games.

They already seem to running away from the chasing pack, and their clear dominance has already got many football fans thinking that they could be on course for an unbeaten season.

PAUL POGBA MAKES SHOCKING CONFESSION

Many are hoping that Man City will not be able to keep up their stunning run of form in order to make it a more interesting Premier League title race.

Paul Pogba has also conveyed this hope, although his shocking confession has enraged many Man City fans.

During an interview with Football Focus, Pogba managed to cause great controversy when he wished that Man City players would get injured, allowing his side to get back into the title race.

"I hope - and it's bad to say things like this - but fortunately for us I hope they will get some very important players injured like what happened with us," he said.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-BRIGHTON

"People don't see this, don't speak about this, but every time we have important players that get injured when there is important games.

"So if that starts happening with them as well maybe we'll get a little difference... a little touch that makes them weaker."

Wishing fellow pros to get injured? That's a bit low, Paul.

It's also not as if Man City have suffered injuries of their own this season, with John Stones, Bernard Mendy, Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero all absent at various points this season.

Although it could be argued Pogbaguar made the remarks in the nicest way possible, many Man City were enraged by his comments; and rightly so.

TWITTER REACTS

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Manchester United
Paul Pogba
Manchester City
Premier League
Football
Emotional-Angry

Trending Stories

Giants owner reveals the status of coach Ben McAdoo's job security

Giants owner reveals the status of coach Ben McAdoo's job security

See: Jack Swagger trains MMA with former WWE Champion

See: Jack Swagger trains MMA with former WWE Champion

Watch: What happened when a Europe XI played Rest of the World XI before 1998 World Cup

Watch: What happened when a Europe XI played Rest of the World XI before 1998 World Cup

Football fans can't stop laughing at what happened between the ref and Cesc Fabregas

Football fans can't stop laughing at what happened between the ref and Cesc Fabregas

Watch: Luis Suarez just picked up the strangest yellow card ever after just 55 seconds

Watch: Luis Suarez just picked up the strangest yellow card ever after just 55 seconds

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again