They say that actions speak louder than words and there's not many instances where you can say this would be more fitting than for a Test debutant; step forward Craig Overton.

Claiming Australian captain Steve Smith is a feat in itself. Even more impressively, it's been two years and 2,131 balls since the Australia captain was last bowled.

There was simply no bigger statement that the England debutant could have made with his first Test wicket and the Somerset ace revealed how he truly had the last laugh.

Sledging was all-too-prevalent on day one of the second Test in Adelaide but Smith tried to give as good as he got on the new English bowler - only for it to quite spectacularly backfire when his stumps were sent flying.

"We had a little bit of banter earlier on and he was saying I was a bit slow but that's just normal, it's part and parcel," Overton revealed after the close of play.

It would seem the all-rounder took the banter too well as he rushed off in jubilation at the feat that you would never have bet on happening.

Talking to BBC Sport, Overton added: "It was good fun. We would have liked a few more wickets but as a unit we thought we bowled really well and didn't get the luck we thought we deserved.

"We had a chat before the start of play and Root thought we should bowl, and all the bowlers were behind him. I felt I was a little bit off at first but to get that wicket at the end of the day was really good.

"Smith is a good player so it was nice to get him out. It looked like we got under his skin a little bit, which might have added to our advantage, but I don't know what was said - I was out on the boundary."

Much to the delight of the Australians, the first day would end 209-4 and the miserable showers were only an indication of the otherwise glum mood in the England camp when play finished at 10:05pm local time.

However, with the underdog pulling off a shock in this instant, if Overton and the lions can keep up this kind of attitude, this spirit will only be lifted and lady luck could turn this into an even better Ashes debut for the young cricketer.

