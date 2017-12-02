Kristaps Porzingis is quickly emerging as an NBA superstar and is excelling with the responsibility of being the franchise player for the New York Knicks this season.

The Latvian has made a terrific start to the campaign and has been an instrumental figure in the team's 11-10 record thus far.

He possesses all the skills that team's want from a modern day big man; he can shoot from range, post up, handle the ball and block shots.

With all of this ability at to go along with his 7'3" frame, he is almost unguardable and is a rare talent in the NBA.

In his first year in the league, he famously nicknamed "The Unicorn" by Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant.

Porzingis has embraced the nickname but he recently admitted that it took him a while to warm to it as he didn't quite understand it.

In an appearance on "The Tonight Show" the 22-year-old said: "At first I was a little confused. It's like, what is this, a horse with a ponytail? Like, what? What does it mean? But then they kind of explained it to me, what he tried to say is that I was a unique player. It was nice to hear him say good things about me."

It was certainly a compliment by Durant as he chose this as the best way to describe that the youngster has a varied skill set that rarely been seen before.

"He's like a skilled player," Durant said in 2016. "He can shoot. He can make the right plays. He can defend. He's a seven-footer that can shoot all the way out to the three-point line. That's rare. And block shots, that's like a unicorn."

KP showed how he's embracing the nickname by choosing to be a Unicorn for Halloween.

The Knicks star has put his entire Arsenal of moves on display this year as he's leading the team with 25.8 points on 46.7 shooting from the field and 39.8 percent from three-point range to go along with 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, and 1.1 assists per game.

But in New York's last outing, he only lasted two minutes as an ankle sprain ended his night. The x-rays came back negative and he's listed as day-to-day by the organization.

He's hoping to take to the court for their next encounter against the Orlando Magic but they may be best served to take a cautious approach to avoid risking further injury.

In his absence, the Knicks secured a huge win over the Miami Heat and they'll need the rest of the team to step up if he fails to recover in time for the clash with Orlando.