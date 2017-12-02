Football

Chelsea and Newcastle welcomed the start of the Premier League weekend as they met at Stamford Bridge in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

Chelsea were looking to continue their good form having won five of their last six league matches, while Newcastle were hoping to win their first league matches in six.

So, when Dwight Gayle gave the visitors the lead after just 12 minutes, it’s fair to say everyone was pretty surprised.

But Chelsea weren’t behind for long - mainly thanks to Eden Hazard.

Hazard equalised nine minutes later with a fine finish from inside the box after the ball fell to him nicely after a poor clearance.

But Arsenal fans noticed something familiar about his finish. With the ball bouncing, Hazard smashed the ball into the ground and into the back of the net.

Watch: Hazard's goal

And it was something very similar to what Mesut Ozil did earlier this week.

During Arsenal’s 5-0 victory over Huddersfield, the German scored a one-on-one by bouncing the ball into the floor and into the goal.

Watch: Ozil did something similar vs Huddersfield

Arsenal fans react

And just check out the reaction on Twitter as many Gooners accused Hazard of copying Ozil:

Of course, Hazard doesn’t need to copy anyone because he’s become a world-class footballer by himself.

And he secured all three points for Chelsea in the second-half with a cheeky Panenka. Of course, Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez is partial to the odd Panenka - something that some Arsenal fans also pointed out.

Has Hazard been spying on the Arsenal team?

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-CHELSEA

For Hazard and Chelsea, though, they remain third and have drawn level on points with Manchester United ahead of the Red Devils' trip to Arsenal later this evening.

Hazard will no doubt be watching to see how Ozil and co. get on...

