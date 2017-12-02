Chelsea welcomed Newcastle to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon in good spirits.

Since their shock 3-0 defeat to Roma at the end of October, the west Londoners bounced back superbly from that disappointment having enjoyed an unbeaten November.

However, going into Saturday's game they were still 11 points behind leaders Manchester City, and needed nothing less than win to keep their momentum going.

And they got off to the worst possible start, as Dwight Gayle opened for the visitors after just 12 minutes.

But, Chelsea's true class prevailed in the end, as two goals from Eden Hazard and one from Alvaro Morata secured the home side a vital victory.

CHELSEA FANS WERE STILL NOT COMPLETELY HAPPY

Antonio Conte's men had kept four clean sheets from their last five games, but they could not add another to that collection after Gayle's early goal.

And Chelsea fans could only blame one man after going a goal down.

Marcos Alonso made a very poor error leading up to the opener, as his touch gifted Jacob Murphy a golden opportunity, and the former Bolton man then failed to prevent Gayle putting in the rebound.

Chelsea fans were less than impressed with Alonso's effort, and he continued to struggle for the remainder of the game.

And it seems Chelsea fans' patience with the Spaniard has worn extremely thin, with many of the clubs' fans venting their frustration with his performance.

Some even made some very bold comments, claiming he is the worst player in the club's history.

That may be taking it slightly too far.

TWITTER REACTS

