Football

Antonio Conte.

Chelsea fans have seriously had enough of one player despite Newcastle win

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Chelsea welcomed Newcastle to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon in good spirits.

Since their shock 3-0 defeat to Roma at the end of October, the west Londoners bounced back superbly from that disappointment having enjoyed an unbeaten November.

However, going into Saturday's game they were still 11 points behind leaders Manchester City, and needed nothing less than win to keep their momentum going.

And they got off to the worst possible start, as Dwight Gayle opened for the visitors after just 12 minutes.

But, Chelsea's true class prevailed in the end, as two goals from Eden Hazard and one from Alvaro Morata secured the home side a vital victory.

CHELSEA FANS WERE STILL NOT COMPLETELY HAPPY

Antonio Conte's men had kept four clean sheets from their last five games, but they could not add another to that collection after Gayle's early goal.

And Chelsea fans could only blame one man after going a goal down.

Marcos Alonso made a very poor error leading up to the opener, as his touch gifted Jacob Murphy a golden opportunity, and the former Bolton man then failed to prevent Gayle putting in the rebound.

Chelsea fans were less than impressed with Alonso's effort, and he continued to struggle for the remainder of the game.

And it seems Chelsea fans' patience with the Spaniard has worn extremely thin, with many of the clubs' fans venting their frustration with his performance.

Some even made some very bold comments, claiming he is the worst player in the club's history.

That may be taking it slightly too far.

TWITTER REACTS

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Premier League
Football
Marcos Alonso
Chelsea

Trending Stories

Giants owner reveals the status of coach Ben McAdoo's job security

Giants owner reveals the status of coach Ben McAdoo's job security

Alberto Del Rio reacts to Paige’s return to the WWE

Alberto Del Rio reacts to Paige’s return to the WWE

Watch: Philippe Coutinho scores a brilliantly unique free-kick v Brighton

Watch: Philippe Coutinho scores a brilliantly unique free-kick v Brighton

Arsenal fans accuse Eden Hazard of copying Mesut Ozil during Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle

Arsenal fans accuse Eden Hazard of copying Mesut Ozil during Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle

Football fans have noticed something special about Hazard's panenka penalty vs Newcastle

Football fans have noticed something special about Hazard's panenka penalty vs Newcastle

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again