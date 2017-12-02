Anthony Joshua broke a British world heavyweight record against Carlos Takam at the end of October, yet staggeringly nobody appeared to have noticed!

Joshua beat Takam at the Principality stadium in a brutal fight, but in doing so broke a longstanding record that had been held by legendary fighter Lennox Lewis.

The victory over Takam saw Joshua defend his heavyweight title for the fourth time - a feat Lewis, as Boxing writer Steve Bunce explained, was not able to achieve having lost his crown at his third defence.

The noise around the victory over Takam covered up this achievement, but it is certainly one worth celebrating and makes Joshua an even bigger star in British sport.

“Anthony Joshua just set a record for a British heavyweight world champion,” said Bunce, as per The Daily Star.

“When he beat Carlos Takam, he became the first guy to make four defences of his world heavyweight title because Lennox Lewis lost in his fourth attempt."

“Anthony Joshua is unbelievable. 25 years ago, if you had told me, you’d have looked into a crystal ball and painted for me Anthony Joshua – not a chance.”

Joshua's stock could rise even further soon, as he sets his sights on showdowns with both WBO champion Joseph Parker and WBC champ Deontay Wilder in 2018.

Joshua can't perhaps be mentioned in quite the same breath as Lewis was just yet, though.

Lewis, of course, is a two-time British Heavyweight Champion, three-time world heavyweight champion and the last heavyweight to hold the undisputed title, but Joshua's career is still very much on the up and it may not be long before the current British boxing king is labelled as one of the greatest of all time.

A shootout could well take place in the spring against Parker with an agreement perhaps merely a couple of weeks away.

But Joshua has been warned by Bunce: don't underestimate the "risk" that the New Zealand fighter poses.

Parker perhaps is not given the full amount of credit in which he deserves, and so there is that danger that Joshua will indeed underestimate his opponent and come out worse off in what will surely be a hugely publicised fight.

“I think Joseph Parker is a much better heavyweight than people give him credit for,” said Bunce.

“I think he’s technically better than we give him credit for, I think he punches harder than we give him credit for, I think he’s harder to beat than we give him credit for, he’s got a good chin."

