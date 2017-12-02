It was always going to be a tough day for Newcastle.

After a decent start to the season, the Magpies have not been at their best in recent months and have plummeted down the Premier League table as a result.

In fact, prior to their game v Chelsea at Stamford Bridge today, Rafa Benitez's men had not won a game since 21st October. Ouch.

That meant there was very little chance of them pulling off an upset, but they got off to a dream start as Dwight Gayle gave them an early lead after just 12 minutes.

However, Chelsea's superiority eventually told as two goals from Eden Hazard and another from Alvaro Morata gave the home side a much deserved win.

VIEWER NOTICES SOMETHING VERY STRANGE ABOUT MATT RITCHIE'S SHIN PADS

Prior to the game, Sky Sports gave viewers a glimpse of the Newcastle changing room.

When the camera panned on a picture of Matt Ritchie's kit, at first glance it seems everything is normal.

However, one eagle-eyed fan spotted something very bizarre.

Not only does it show the back of Ritchie's Newcastle jersey, but it also shows a glimpse of his shin pads.

And on his shin-pads are an image of sausage rolls.

Yes, you read that right. Sausage rolls.

Why Ritchie has an image of the savoury pastries on his shin-pads remains to be seen. However he may soon have some explaining to do.

NEWCASTLE ARE IN DEEP TROUBLE

With that loss to Chelsea earlier on today, Newcastle have slipped to 14th in the table. And that position could get even worse by the end of this weekend.

Newcastle are now without a win in six games, and have only won once in their past ten league matches.

Benitez's men seem to be in free-fall, and if results do not pick up soon he may well find himself out of a job by the end of 2017.

