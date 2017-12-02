It was a very enjoyable day for Liverpool on the south coast.

Jurgen Klopp's side romped to an emphatic 5-1 in against Brighton, allowing the Reds to keep pace with Chelsea, who won 3-1 at home to Newcastle earlier in the day.

The star of the show was their little Brazilian magician; Philippe Coutinho.

The known Barcelona target was in ridiculous form, recording three assists and scoring once himself.

Roberto Firmino also scored twice, but it was Coutinho who stole all the plaudits, showing that he really is a truly world-class player.

And his goal was scored in spectacular fashion, as the Brazilian emulated his countryman Ronaldinho while taking a free-kick.

The former Inter Milan man effortlessly caressed the ball under the wall and past Matthew Ryan in the Brighton goal.

VIDEO: COUTINHO MAGIC

Honestly, that is simply genius from a player in sparkling form.

There was also one moment during the game where Coutinho looks the spitting image of Lionel Messi, beating Brighton players left, right and centre with his close control.

VIDEO: FAST FEET

He is some player in that kind of form.

Klopp will be delighted to see his side pick up three valuable points after making a number of changes to the starting XI.

Sadio Mane and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were both rested in attack, while Joe Gomez and Alberto Moreno missed out in defence.

The Reds will now be looking at securing their passage to the Champions League knockout stages in their midweek fixture, with the Merseyside derby next weekend.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms