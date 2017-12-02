Football

-.

Philippe Coutinho scores a brilliantly unique free-kick for Liverpool v Brighton

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It was a very enjoyable day for Liverpool on the south coast.

Jurgen Klopp's side romped to an emphatic 5-1 in against Brighton, allowing the Reds to keep pace with Chelsea, who won 3-1 at home to Newcastle earlier in the day.

The star of the show was their little Brazilian magician; Philippe Coutinho.

The known Barcelona target was in ridiculous form, recording three assists and scoring once himself.

Roberto Firmino also scored twice, but it was Coutinho who stole all the plaudits, showing that he really is a truly world-class player.

And his goal was scored in spectacular fashion, as the Brazilian emulated his countryman Ronaldinho while taking a free-kick.

The former Inter Milan man effortlessly caressed the ball under the wall and past Matthew Ryan in the Brighton goal.

VIDEO: COUTINHO MAGIC

Honestly, that is simply genius from a player in sparkling form.

There was also one moment during the game where Coutinho looks the spitting image of Lionel Messi, beating Brighton players left, right and centre with his close control.

VIDEO: FAST FEET

He is some player in that kind of form.

Klopp will be delighted to see his side pick up three valuable points after making a number of changes to the starting XI.

Sadio Mane and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were both rested in attack, while Joe Gomez and Alberto Moreno missed out in defence.

The Reds will now be looking at securing their passage to the Champions League knockout stages in their midweek fixture, with the Merseyside derby next weekend.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Premier League
Mohamed Salah
Football
Brighton & Hove Albion
Roberto Firmino
Philippe Coutinho

Trending Stories

Giants owner reveals the status of coach Ben McAdoo's job security

Giants owner reveals the status of coach Ben McAdoo's job security

Alberto Del Rio reacts to Paige’s return to the WWE

Alberto Del Rio reacts to Paige’s return to the WWE

Arsenal fans accuse Eden Hazard of copying Mesut Ozil during Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle

Arsenal fans accuse Eden Hazard of copying Mesut Ozil during Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle

Chelsea fans have had enough of one player despite Newcastle win

Chelsea fans have had enough of one player despite Newcastle win

Football fans have noticed something special about Hazard's panenka penalty vs Newcastle

Football fans have noticed something special about Hazard's panenka penalty vs Newcastle

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again