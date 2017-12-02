Green Bay Packers have endured one of their most arduous seasons since star quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ first year in full control of the offense.

Since that 2008 campaign when the Packers went 6-10 in the regular season, one of the NFL’s most storied franchises has gone eight straight years with a winning record.

That run could be halted this term after Rodgers went down with a collarbone injury sustained in the 23-10 defeat to Minnesota Vikings in week six.

Whilst quarterback Brett Hunley has been solid at times there is no doubt the Packers’ offense is a shadow of itself following the loss of Rodgers, with Green Bay now having a 5-6 record. That’s to be expected but there may be hope just yet, Rodgers is likely to return to the field this year.

Last week before Green Bay’s 31-28 loss at Pittsburgh Steelers, the future Hall of Famer was seen practicing and throwing 50-yard bombs. That sent Packers fans into a frenzy as they thought, well hoped, the 34-year-old was going to return sooner than first thought.

It could be the case but for now there is one particularly area of concern when it comes to Rodgers’ recovery and what is holding him back. As NFL insider Ian Rappaport reported Saturday, it’s not signs of throwing skills returning to their normal level which will see Rodgers return, it’s evidence of his health being intact.

“He is expected to practice tomorrow barring any complication. He’s not allowed to play but he can practice for the next two weeks as he tries to work himself back into shape,” Rappaport explained.

“We saw him throwing pre-game last week which was all a very good sign but when Rodgers can return is not about whether he can throw.

“It’s about a CAT scan and about whether the bone has actually healed. We don’t know the answer to that yet and we might not know the answer for a couple of weeks. Stay tuned on that one.”

Essentially, Packers fans must avoid getting too excited too soon. The rolling highlights of him throwing before the loss to the Steelers is all well and good, but ultimately it will be the doctors who determine when Rodgers returns.

Until then Green Bay holds its breath.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms