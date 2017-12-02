Alberto Del Rio has reacted to Paige’s WWE return.

As seen on recent episode of Monday Night Raw in Houston, TX at the Toyota, Center on the USA Network, there was supposed to be a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the new #1 contender for the Raw Women’s Title.

However, during the match, Paige made her return, as well as NXT, stars Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville made their main roster debut.

They attacked Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mickie James and Dana Brooke to end the segment. The group later attacked Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss

The Former WWE Divas Champion started training at the WWE Performance Center in September in order to get cleared by doctors after undergoing neck surgery last year.

Paige is a two-time Divas Champion and became the youngest Superstar to hold the title when she captured it during her Raw debut at the age of 21.

If you recall, she had been originally drafted to Raw during the 2016 brand split but never actually appeared post-Draft.

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio recently took part in a conference call for Impact Wrestling. During the call, he was asked about her return to the sports entertainment company. Here is what he had to say:

"She's doing fantastic. She's training every single day, she looks strong, she looks super healthy. She has been cleared by her personal doctors and also by the doctors of the company," he said.

"So she's looking fantastic, I don't know if you've seen her pictures lately, but she looks like she's in amazing shape and she's gonna be ready for whenever the company wants her to go back and kick some ass."

Some wrestling fans might not know, but in May 2016, Paige and fellow wrestler José Rodríguez, better known as Alberto Del Rio, went public with their relationship. The two became engaged in October 2016, but split in late 2017.

What are your thoughts on Paige’s return to the sports entertainment company? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms