WWE is stacking the card for the upcoming Clash of Champions PPV event.

On Friday, December 1st, WWE has announced new matches for the Clash Of Champions PPV.

Charlotte Flair defends the SmackDown Women’s Title against Natalya, Baron Corbin defends his United States Title against Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat Match, and The Usos will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin and The New Day in a Three-Way match.

As noted, AJ Styles will defend the WWE Title against Jinder Mahal in a rematch which will serve as the main event of this show.

If you recall, WWE originally announced that Universal Champion Brock Lesnar would face then-WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at Survivor Series. Instead of that happening, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon changed his mind and inserted Styles.

Styles beat Mahal on three weeks ago on SmackDown Live to win the title. WWE then announced that Styles would face Mahal on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Houston, TX at the Toyota, Center but that match got pushed back to Clash of Champions.

WWE built hype around Styles vs. Mahal 2 with the idea being that AJ is coming off of a grueling match with Lesnar at Survivor Series and is likely not at 100%.

Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, and The New Day vs. Rusev and Aiden English are rumored to be added to this card that the sports entertainment company is putting on.

The Clash Of Champions pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, December 17th, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets.

This will be an exclusive SmackDown Live brand event. Here is the updated card:

--- WWE Title Match: AJ Styles © vs. Jinder Mahal

--- WWE United States Title Triple Threat Match: Baron Corbin © vs. Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

--- WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair © vs. Natalya

--- WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Three Way Match: The Usos © vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. The New Day

