It’s well known by now that the UFC is not booking UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley against Nate Diaz.

It all started two weeks ago when a report was published on the internet that the promotion was looking to book a title fight between the two fighters for the main event of the UFC 219 card on December 30.

It turns out the fight was never even close to being made official by UFC matchmakers, and in fact, UFC President Dana White stated that he never even had the conversation with his matchmakers. This led to him putting the blame on one of his nameless attorneys for going into business for himself.

Here is what he said at Tuesday’s media scrum (transcribed by Sports JOE):

“One of our attorneys here started playing matchmaker and said he has a good rapport with the Diaz brothers and he basically said, 'what if you could fight Tyron Woodley?' Me and Sean (Shelby) were like, 'How does he deserve to fight Tyron Woodley? There's a fucking list of guys that are waiting to fight Tyron Woodley and this dude's gonna fight... what are you talking about?’

"So he kind of went off the reservation a little bit and started playing matchmaker. That's why you started hearing Woodley saying 'I got offered a fight with Nate Diaz' and we're like, 'No, there was never a fight.' Woodley's been talking about, 'I need shoulder surgery. I need shoulder surgery,' and then he's like, 'I'll fight Nate Diaz' and starts calling him out and shit.' It was a nightmare. None of that was true."

The UFC champion has defended the belt three times against the number one contenders in his division. Now, there is no clear-cut contender for his next title defense, and he wants a big fight that will bring in a lot of money. A fight like that would be against Diaz. However, if you really think about it, the fight makes no sense to book due to Diaz’s recent performance in the Octagon.

Diaz hasn’t fought since losing a decision in his rematch with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor at UFC 202.

Diaz went to his official Instagram account to give his side of the story. The video featured White’s comments, then a video of Diaz giving White the infamous Stockton Slap.

He also wrote in the caption, “shutup bitch, your both thirsty … and why is u lying.” on his Instagram.

