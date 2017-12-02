One WWE Legend will be appearing at an upcoming special event that the sports entertainment company is hosting.

WWE is planning to film their annual Tribute to the Troops special on Tuesday, December 5th as part of the SmackDown Live TV event in San Diego, CA at the Valley View Casino Center. The special will air on the USA Network on Thursday, December 14th.

Over the years, Tribute events have been held in Iraq and Afghanistan before moving to domestic locations starting with 2010.

PWinsider.com is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter is slated to appear at the taping.

From the late 1970s to the early 1990s, the WWE Legend had success in the National Wrestling Alliance, American Wrestling Association, and the World Wrestling Entertainment.

Slaughter's greatest achievement came with him becoming world champion by winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in 1991 as well as headlining WrestleMania VII.

WWE began Tribute to the Troops in 2003 as a way to honor our servicemen and women and their families, and today it is considered TV’s most patriotic and heartwarming show of the year.

In the tradition of Bob Hope, WWE brings together the best of sports, entertainment and pop culture with celebrity appearances and performances from music’s most popular acts.

While in San Diego, WWE Superstars will spend time giving back to military personnel and their families. Activities include a Be a STAR bullying prevention rally, as well as hospital visits and military outreach initiatives at various installations including Naval Base San Diego, Naval Air Station North Island and San Diego Naval Medical Center.

“We are thrilled to welcome WWE for their 15th annual Tribute to the Troops celebration continuing what has become a great tradition during the holiday season,” said San Diego Naval Base Commanding Officer, Charles Womack.

“The servicemen and women of San Diego could not be more excited, and look forward to participating in this inspirational event.”

“It is a privilege to honor our servicemen and women for their commitment and sacrifice to our nation,” said WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

“Tribute to the Troops is our most meaningful show of the year and we are proud to continue the tradition at Naval Base San Diego.”

