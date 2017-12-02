The elephant in the room regarding Matt Hardy since he made his emphatic return at WrestleMania 33 earlier this year alongside Jeff was the status of his highly-successful Broken gimmick.

Despite being away from WWE, the elder Hardy sibling managed to create a character that stole the headlines on a weekly basis because of his incredible promos and his sudden change of character.

WOKEN

Although we had seen some hints on WWE television about Matt's Broken condition - including his 'Delete' mannerisms, nothing has ever materialised.

That's down to the bitter legal battle between Matt and Impact Wrestling, who believe they own the gimmick.

Well, it seems like there's been a major breakthrough as his former employers seem to have backed down from their tough stance, which means the Broken gimmick could finally be coming to WWE television sooner than we think.

In fact, Matt may already be fully transitioning to that role based on what we saw on Monday Night RAW, and the commentary team and WWE's social media account did a good job of playing it up.

There's a slight difference, though. This time he's Woken, instead of Broken. But let's face it, it's simply a name change so the success and entertainment should still be there.

While Jeff is expected to join the fold once he returns from injury, Matt has already been teasing on social media just who he'll set his sights on first.

TARGET?

There are obviously a handful of exciting names out there that could either put on excellent matches with him, or even provide incredible entertainment on the microphone.

You can stretch that further by focusing on tag teams when Jeff returns, but for now, the Woken Matt Hardy could be targeting Bray Wyatt - two figures who seem like a perfect for each other.

Matt hinted the news on social media on his official Twitter account, replying to a tweet which saw him go crazy in the corner of the ring after a loss to The Eater of Worlds, igniting rapid the rapid Delete mannerisms.

Posting on Twitter, Matt wrote: Thank you for reigniting my WHITE MAGIC with your BLACK MAGIC @WWEBrayWyatt..

"In return, it is now my DUTY to DELETE your DEMON."

Matt has been Woken, he has his sights set on Wyatt and WWE seems to be fully invested too. This should be fun.

