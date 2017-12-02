Nobody can quite believe that Watford were denied a last-minute penalty against Tottenham in the teams' 1-1 draw.

The ball clearly struck Eric Dier's arm as Richarlison played the ball into the box, only for referee Martin Atkinson to ignore the calls of the Watford players for a dramatic penalty at the death.

It's not exactly what Atkinson will want after bizarrely failing to send off Simon Mignolet in midweek, but his name is firmly in the headlines again for a controversial decision.

Christian Kabasele had headed the Hornets in front on 13 minutes, only for Son Heung-min to level for Tottenham 12 minutes later.

Richarlison would be heavily involved with the referee all game, first being denied a penalty in the first half, before being at the centre of the game's biggest incident.

Davison Sanchez saw red with an elbow on the Brazilian, leaving Spurs to hold out for the draw for the final 38 minutes.

Watch the "handball" from Dier here:

And if it wasn't for the final incident in the game, Sanchez's red-card might have gotten the attention - instead, it's firmly been on Dier's controversial block.

You can see that attention here:

It'll perhaps take some of the heat off Tottenham, who are going through a rough patch of form by their standards. The draw leaves them with one win in their last six, since that 4-1 demolition of Liverpool that saw their praises sung so highly.

It's really not too bad a result at all, especially being down to ten men, but it's a wretched run of form that has seen Spurs drop to sixth - and four points off the top four.

It'll be especially infuriating for Watford, who could have seen themselves level on points with their opponents in sixth. Fellow over-achievers Burnley will follow next Saturday, but Marco Silva will be disappointed that his side doesn't go into the game with a slightly stronger points total in the unlikely battle for a Europa League spot.

Tottenham fans, however, will just be grateful for a Champions League break against APOEL.

