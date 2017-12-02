WWE fans were in for a massive shocker this year when Monday Night RAW general manager Kurt Angle was finally cleared to return to in-ring action.

Following on from the meningitis scare that swept the red brand, Angle was brought in to replace Roman Reigns when The Shield were finally set to reunite.

IN-RING RETURN

Following on from his spell alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, Angle was in action against at Survivor Series when he helped Team RAW to victory, despite some shenanigans from Triple H as they reigned supreme of Shane McMahon's SmackDown LIVE.

Now the question is whether or not Angle will compete again.

Obviously, the current storyline suggests that he and Triple H are bound to meet, with WrestleMania looking like a suitable venue for the two legends to go at it, but all of this has come quite sudden which is why it's a surprise.

Not many expected WWE to clear Angle, especially when you consider their stance on Daniel Bryan - albeit, that's a totally different circumstance.

However, Angle had some encouraging comments when asked about wrestling again.

CONFIDENT

Taking part in a Q&A at iPlay America, Angle claimed: "Will I be wrestling more on then off in the future? Probably.

"It just took a little bit of time, and I don’t blame the company for doing what they did. I would have done the same thing. I’m glad Vince McMahon did that because I did want to prove to him that I could do what I’ve done for the past year.

"I think they’re going to put me in different programs with different athletes at different periods of time.

“At my age, I’m happy to do that. I don’t expect to be wrestling like Seth Rollins or AJ Styles where they’re wrestling four or five days a week. I’ve done that, you know? With the injuries and doing that, that’s the reason I left the company in the first place.”

Of course, Angle isn't going to be competing week-in, week-out. However, WWE does have a habit of using big stars as special attractions, especially if they're legends. With Angle already an integral part of WWE programming, it only makes sense for him to go out on his terms and compete again.

