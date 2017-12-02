What a campaign it has been for Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian winger has been the signing of the season in the Premier League, tearing defences apart at Liverpool alongside Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane.

And the Reds were in inspired form on the south coast against Brighton, winning 5-1 at the Amex stadium.

Firmino scored twice, Coutinho produced a sublime free-kick, Emre Can nodded home from a corner and Lewis Dunk turned into his own net.

Oh, and Glenn Murray scored a slightly controversial penalty.

Surprisingly, Salah wasn't actually the star of the show, with Coutinho stealing most of the plaudits for his dazzling display.

However, after the game, what the Brighton players asked the Egyptian to do suggests that he is now the big name in Jurgen Klopp's squad.

That's right, despite having five put past them, the Seagulls players simply couldn't miss the chance to get their jersey signed by the one and only Salah.

Throughout the match, the Egyptian, Firmino and Coutinho were absolutely devastating on the counter and combined amazingly for the second goal of the afternoon.

Just watch the footage below and marvel at the attacking trident.

Not bad that and then in the second-half, Salah produced perhaps the assist of the season for Firmino.

The speed of the guy is just insane.

Liverpool are now on a very good run, having beaten Stoke City 3-0 earlier in midweek.

They now welcome rejuvenated Everton to Anfield next Sunday as they look to keep pace with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.

SURPRISINGLY, KLOPP DIDN'T ENJOY THE WIN

"Did I enjoy it? Not really, not all the time," the boss said.

"At the beginning we needed to be patient with Brighton's style. We needed to get used to it.

"We scored two fantastic goals. It was good to watch.

"We scored a third which is a good idea in a game like this.

"A few weeks ago we were lucky with refereeing decisions and we paid it back tonight.

"Brighton's goal made it a little bit more exciting but in the end we closed the game in a nice way."

Fair play, Jurgen.

