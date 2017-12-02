Football

-.

What Mohamed Salah was asked to do after Brighton game shows he's a huge star now

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

What a campaign it has been for Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian winger has been the signing of the season in the Premier League, tearing defences apart at Liverpool alongside Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane.

And the Reds were in inspired form on the south coast against Brighton, winning 5-1 at the Amex stadium.

Firmino scored twice, Coutinho produced a sublime free-kick, Emre Can nodded home from a corner and Lewis Dunk turned into his own net.

Oh, and Glenn Murray scored a slightly controversial penalty.

Surprisingly, Salah wasn't actually the star of the show, with Coutinho stealing most of the plaudits for his dazzling display.

However, after the game, what the Brighton players asked the Egyptian to do suggests that he is now the big name in Jurgen Klopp's squad.

PICTURE: SALAH THE SUPERSTAR

That's right, despite having five put past them, the Seagulls players simply couldn't miss the chance to get their jersey signed by the one and only Salah.

Throughout the match, the Egyptian, Firmino and Coutinho were absolutely devastating on the counter and combined amazingly for the second goal of the afternoon.

Just watch the footage below and marvel at the attacking trident.

VIDEO

Not bad that and then in the second-half, Salah produced perhaps the assist of the season for Firmino.

VIDEO: SALAH'S RIDICULOUS ASSIST

The speed of the guy is just insane.

Liverpool are now on a very good run, having beaten Stoke City 3-0 earlier in midweek.

They now welcome rejuvenated Everton to Anfield next Sunday as they look to keep pace with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.

SURPRISINGLY, KLOPP DIDN'T ENJOY THE WIN

"Did I enjoy it? Not really, not all the time," the boss said.

FBL-ENG-PR-BRIGHTON-LIVERPOOL

"At the beginning we needed to be patient with Brighton's style. We needed to get used to it.

"We scored two fantastic goals. It was good to watch.

"We scored a third which is a good idea in a game like this.

"A few weeks ago we were lucky with refereeing decisions and we paid it back tonight.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool - Premier League

"Brighton's goal made it a little bit more exciting but in the end we closed the game in a nice way."

Fair play, Jurgen.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Premier League
Mohamed Salah
Football
Brighton & Hove Albion
Roberto Firmino
Philippe Coutinho

Trending Stories

Giants owner reveals the status of coach Ben McAdoo's job security

Giants owner reveals the status of coach Ben McAdoo's job security

Alberto Del Rio reacts to Paige’s return to the WWE

Alberto Del Rio reacts to Paige’s return to the WWE

Watch: Philippe Coutinho scores a brilliantly unique free-kick v Brighton

Watch: Philippe Coutinho scores a brilliantly unique free-kick v Brighton

Arsenal fans accuse Eden Hazard of copying Mesut Ozil during Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle

Arsenal fans accuse Eden Hazard of copying Mesut Ozil during Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle

Chelsea fans have had enough of one player despite Newcastle win

Chelsea fans have had enough of one player despite Newcastle win

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again