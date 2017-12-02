After week seven of the NFL season you wouldn’t have expected Alshon Jeffery to become such an integral part of Philadelphia Eagles’ offense.

The former Chicago Bears star endured a slow start to life in Philadelphia. Despite making all the right noises in the media, taking away the attention of defenses and allowing his fellow receivers to thrive, his production was below-par.

Jeffery signed a one-year contract with the Eagles in March to put up big numbers and after a measly 37 yards receiving in the 34-24 win over Washington Redskins, fans were questioning his worth.

That certainly wasn’t the type of production which warranted the one-year deal Jeffery signed with the Eagles in March that had him earning up to $14 million in 2017, but things soon changed.

Fast-forward just under six weeks and the story is markedly different. Jeffery has well and truly found his rhythm with rising star quarterback Carson Wentz and begun to terrorize opposition defenses.

Jeffery has found the endzone five times in the last four games as the Eagles continue their excellent 2017 season.

It’s this reason and other factors such as Jeffery's leadership which has seen the star wideout land a new mega contract in the form of a four-year extension worth up to $52 million.

Philadelphia announced the news today on social media and it’s fair to say the reaction has been hugely positive. Even Eagles fans so used to pessimism have found some optimism about their current crop and Jeffery has a lot to do with their success so far.

A lot of credit for the quickfire contract extension has to go to General Manager Howie Roseman. He is the man who in late October pulled off an excellent trade to send a fourth round pick to Miami Dolphins for running back Jay Ajayi.

Roseman has again struck gold here by locking down a receiver who has shown tremendous teamwork and talent on the field, and Philadelphia’s fans have been quick to offer their GM praise as well.

