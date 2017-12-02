It's no secret that Dolph Ziggler isn't at his best in WWE right now.

He hasn't had any compelling feuds in a while. His matches haven't been the highlight of any event. He's not involved in title pictures.

TOUGH TIMES

All in all, he simply isn't stealing the show. That's probably not all his fault either. Sure, the gimmick has grown stale and he has been leapfrogged by a lot of talent. However, his booking has been a major concern so it's no surprise that his fans are worried that he could leave WWE once his contract expires.

This time, the former World Heavyweight Champion has vented his frustration at Edge and Christian when appearing on their podcast - the Pod of Awesomeness.

He claims he hates his current role, as he's seen as a gatekeeper for those that WWE wants to make future WWE Champions.

According to Cageside Seats, he said: "I see it both ways. Like, I don't know, I'm not a giant guy so maybe in some other world I would have worked here for a year-and-a-half as a caddie and a cheerleader and then went away. So I see the positive, like, hey, man, I've been here for 12 years, almost always regularly on TV but I think at a point that becomes a burden of not going away, of always getting passed over.

FRUSTRATION

"You get passed over a handful of times for a couple of years then you start to have more of a cult following and it gets hot but after a couple of years of not having the trigger pulled and the 8-year-old kids now know that you're in that role... I've noticed in the last two years that my, even my live event matches are a little hard for me to do my job because when I come out a 10-year-old kid goes "I know you're losing." ... It's one thing to have, you know, 40-year-old guys going 'I know what's going to happen.'

"That's fine, I'm here to put on a show and we still have fun. But when you get in that role and you miss years of not going with it, it becomes a burden. Now my job of making somebody that should be ready for a world title picture becomes harder and it's not as much of a shove and if you see the last six months or year of TV basically I am a gatekeeper to the guy from NXT coming up who they have high expectations for but if I lose for eight consecutive months before they show up, they're no longer getting that pat on the back from me to go up a notch. So I feel like it's almost taking back from my role.

"So I don't know what the change would be, to switch things up or disappear here and there or... I've said this to the boss on several occasions, I go 'I've made a career out of almost never winning, which is awesome. But at some point, I have to be seen as someone who could win, not just like pulling a needle out of a haystack or a lottery ball and finally that being the night because it loses all that lustre.

"Wins and losses don't matter unless you're the guy who loses every single night and if you're that guy, then you should be maybe in the dark match, you know, not fighting someone to see who goes for the world championship the next night. And even if you do pull that rabbit out of the hat, people know that it's not long term."

What do you make of Dolph Ziggler's remarks on his current WWE role?

