Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg. Two of the finest athletes the sport of mixed martial arts has ever seen, yet their dream encounter is one that looks like it'll never happen.

Cyborg's dominance outside of the UFC and Rousey's dominance in the UFC had many believing that it would be a clash for the ages - and talked stepped up once the Brazilian finally joined the elite MMA promotion.

However, two consecutive and tough defeats against Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes respectively has left many wondering whether the former bantamweight champion will ever step foot inside of the Octagon again.

The fact that a WWE switch has been mooted says it all.

Despite that, there are still some living in the hope that the fight will happen, especially if Cyborg can get past Holm in their encounter at UFC 219 for the featherweight championship.

While Cyborg has been vocal about wanting the fight in the past, she's not so interested right now. The reason for that is she wants Rousey to have a couple more fights and build herself back up, rather than taking on an already-down Rousey.

According to MMA Fighting, she said: "I think Ronda has to do more fights.

"I think her coach is crazy. She should get back to training if she’d like to fight and then I think she’s supposed to be making more fights. [Maybe before Rousey lost,] we could make this fight. I don’t want to fight someone — she’s already lost two times, why am I going to beat someone already down? She can make more fights and then maybe we can make this fight for our fans.”

Cyborg went on to claim that the fight won't be as good as it would have been previously, when Rousey was at the height of her dominance but is looking forward to fighting the woman who stopped her incredible reign in a huge upset.

She added: "No, not above, but I think with more fights she’s going to (bring back the invincible Ronda Rousey), who nobody was going to beat her. Not now, I think it’s better you fight someone when they’re good and they want to fight.

"I know everybody would like to watch me and Ronda [but now it’s better], I’m going to fight someone who beat her. And let’s see what’s going to happen Dec. 30, but I’m very excited. Ronda didn’t give this fight to us, Holly gave it now, and after I beat Holly [it will be like beating] Ronda the same night.”

