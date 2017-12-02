Serge Gnabry scored a sensational goal against RB Leipzig today - putting in his claim for goal of the season.

The German played the biggest part in Hoffenheim's 4-0 demolition of RB Leipzig, bagging two goals in a little over an hour.

Gnabry joined Bayern Munich this summer when the Bavarian's triggered a clause in his Weder Bremen contract, before immediately loaning the 22-year-old out to fellow Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

It's been a relatively slow start to his career there with just the single assist in his first eight games, but the match against Leipzig has seen a sudden explosion in his fortunes.

Hoffenheim were perhaps not expected to get too much from the game against last year's runner's up, but a 4-0 win has pulled them back in and around the incredibly tight battle for Champions League places.

And it's former Arsenal player Serge Gnabry who they have to thank for that, with first a goal on 52 minutes to make it 2-0, before a wondergoal ten minutes later.

Watch the potential goal of the season here:

Hoffenheim win the ball back just inside their own half before quickly getting it to Gnabry just inside the centre circle. He looks up, realises he's the furthest forward and decides his best option is to ping it 40-yards over Péter Gulácsi's head.

The RB Leipzig keeper is left to fling himself into his goal in an attempt to keep it out, but Gnabry's strike was absolutely perfect.

Serge Gnabry has long had a lot of hype about him. First, he was the next-big-thing for Arsenal, only for the Gunners to let him leave after just the ten Premier League appearances.

He joined Weder Bremen for £5m, hitting 11 goals in his first season and earning himself a call-up to the German National side.

Not only that, but Bayern Munich saw the potential that Arsenal thought had one. This would suggest that they might have been onto something...

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms