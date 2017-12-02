John Cena may have seen less action in the ring this year but he’s about to have plenty on his plate in the coming weeks and months.

He is now what you would call an intermittent WWE star as he enjoys more free time away from the rigours of weekly wrestling, but that doesn’t mean he’s out of the limelight.

Cena keeps himself busy entertainment wise but this weekend he’s in the news for all the wrong reasons. It’s a lawsuit to be exact but it has nothing to do with Vince McMahon or WWE. It’s actually car company Ford who have filed a lawsuit against the former WWE champion.

Ford previously made the decision to hand-pick celebrities and car enthusiasts to buy their rare 2017 GT. The company are only selling 250 of the cars a year and therefore they only go to a select and privileged few.

However, there is a catch and that comes in the form of an alleged contract agreement which states those buyers have to retain the car for at least two years. Cena, though, didn’t do that and is said to have resold his vehicle for a ‘large profit’. This is something which Ford are said to not be happy about.

According to the lawsuit, Forbes is reporting that he “unfairly made a large profit from the unauthorized resale flip of the vehicle, and Ford has suffered additional damages and losses, including, but not limited to, loss of brand value, ambassador activity and customer goodwill due to the improper sale.”

It’s understood that Cena sold the car to ‘pay bills’ which seems a little worrying but we’ll have to wait and see how this plays out.

Cena should be good financially moving forward, though, considering he earned $8 million from WWE last year and he is starting to see some success as a movie star. His upcoming credits include animated film Ferdinand and Daddy’s Home.

In terms of action in the ring Cena was named as the final member of Team SmackDown for Survivor Series last month. The 5-on-5 match saw Cena eliminate Kurt Angle but Team SmackDown was defeated by Team Raw.

