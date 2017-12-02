Football

David de Gea’s best saves against Arsenal were just extraordinary

David de Gea produced arguably the best performance of his career for Manchester United away at Arsenal on Saturday evening.

The Spanish goalkeeper, who turned 27 last month, produced a host of stunning saves throughout the 90 minutes.

United won the match 3-1 but without De Gea in goal, it would have been a very different story.

Man Utd supporters, and the wider football community in general, were left in disbelief by the performance of De Gea who, in the eyes of many, cemented his status as the world’s best goalkeeper in north London this evening.

He really was that good.

Watch: De Gea’s best moments v Arsenal

Let’s take a look at some of the extraordinary saves that De Gea produced at the Emirates Stadium.

There was this double-save before half-time...

He was even saving shots from his own teammates...

This was, without doubt, his most impressive double save of the match...

You can now watch his best moments in one video here...

De Gea was trending worldwide on Twitter by full-time and you can understand why.

What a performance.

Reaction to De Gea's masterclass

Now let’s check out some of the best De Gea-related tweets from what was undoubtedly one of the best matches of the Premier League season - if not *the* best match of the 2017-18 campaign - so far.

United win 3-1 - but have Pogba sent off

United raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Antonio Valencia and Jesse Lingard inside the opening 11 minutes.

De Gea then pulled off a few unbelievable stops before he was beaten by Alexandre Lacazette early in the second half.

And just when it was beginning to look like Arsenal might find the equaliser, Lingard popped up with his second goal of the afternoon on the hour-mark, wrapping up the three points for Jose Mourinho’s side.

There was further drama with 15 minutes remaining, however, as Paul Pogba was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Hector Bellerin.

He will now miss next weekend’s Manchester derby.

