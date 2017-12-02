Arsenal fans have been tweeting some very strong opinions on their star player Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean has previously enjoyed having universal support among Arsenal fans, but the saga over his future has upset that quite a bit.

Sanchez has been the main man at Arsenal ever since joining from Barcelona in 2014, growing his already great reputation into that of a superstar. He's consistently run the show for the Gunners in a way that made him the fans' hero, replacing the void Robin van Persie had left not long before.

Like Robin Van Persie, however, things have turned considerably, with the city of Manchester once again playing its part.

Years of being great at Arsenal does seem to take its toll on players (see: Cesc Fabregas, Samir Nasri, Robin van Persie etc.) and Sanchez seems no different. He's made absolutely no secret about his desire to move on and certainly wasn't subtle about wanting that move to have been this summer.

That opportunity died at the last minute, though, and Sanchez's contract being up in the summer has led to a lot of questions over his performances this season.

Well, a lot of questions and a lot of outright accusations, really. Such as the following:

But then maybe they're onto something. Sanchez is obviously a sensationally talented footballer, and one that any team in England would feel lucky to have - but stats like this one suggest something is quite wrong.

It's a sign that Sanchez's head isn't where it should be - certainly not a sign that he's one of the best in the league. But then with Arsenal not likely to challenge for major honours this season, and firmly committed to being elsewhere next season, it would hardly be the most shocking thing in the world.

Maybe he should just head back to Manchester with United? It's where his head seems to be...

