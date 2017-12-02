Ashley Young wasn’t Manchester United’s star man against Arsenal, like he was against Watford four days earlier, but the 32-year-old still produced an excellent performance at the Emirates Stadium.

The in-form wing-back, who was named United’s Player of the Month for November on Friday, played virtually the entire match before he was subbed off for Marcus Rashford deep into stoppage time.

United race into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Antonio Valencia and Jesse Lingard inside the opening 11 minutes. Alexandre Lacazette pulled a goal back for the hosts in the second half but Lingard’s second of the match sealed all three points for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Without David de Gea, however, it would have been a completely different story.

United’s No. 1 made a host of top-class saves - 14 in total - and you can watch his best moments by clicking HERE.

Young's clever defensive free-kick tactic v Arsenal

It probably would have been 15 saves had he been allowed to take care of a first-half free-kick from Mesut Ozil.

While Arsenal were lining up to take the free-kick, Young dropped off from the wall and ran back to the United goal-line to head clear Ozil’s set-piece.

Full marks to Young for sensing the danger. He read exactly what Ozil intended to do.

Now, not all of us play FIFA 18, but an awful lot of viewers reckon Young got this idea straight from the latest version of EA Sports’ hugely popular gaming franchise.

Watch it here and decide for yourselves…

People reckon he learned this from FIFA

Everyone on Twitter was saying the same thing about Young’s clever piece of defensive play…

Perhaps FIFA 18 is one of the reasons behind Young’s recent resurgence, who knows…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms