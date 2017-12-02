Boxing

-.

What Conor McGregor's trainer said to him between rounds vs Floyd Mayweather

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's been a fair few months since the media circus that was Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather.

The former made the much-publicised step from UFC into the boxing ring and decided to take on a man who had not lost a professional bout in 49 fights.

Predictably, Mayweather strolled to victory in Las Vegas, winning in 10 rounds and in reality, he could have sealed the win much earlier.

McGregor appeared to dominate proceedings early on, throwing a barrage of punches at the American but in reality, Mayweather was simply waiting for his prey to tire.

Now, when a fighter was being dominated in the way the Irishman was, the role of his trainer in the corner plays a crucial role.

Up until now, it has been unknown what was said in McGregor's corner but now, thanks to Showtime, we now know exactly what Owen Roddy was telling the UFC champion.

Below is exactly what was said throughout the fight.

RODDY TO MCGREGOR

Round One

"That's one round up, Conor. Easy work. Stay relaxed."

Round Two

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

"Enjoy it yeah? It's only gonna get better. Easy work.

"He is going to try and drag this out as long as he can. You are outboxing him, we don't need to put him away too early."

Round Three

"When you are in the clinch, they are mad to take a point off. Slap the body instead, yeah?"

Round Four

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

"I think he might have took that one, yeah?

"He is trying to walk you down. Pop and move."

Round Five

"Easy work."

Round Six

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

"Okay, deep breath. Beautiful work. You're enjoying it now, it's perfect."

Round Seven

"You've worked too hard. You're too fit, too fast, too powerful."

Ready to go? Easy work.

"Let's do it man. Another one."

Round Eight

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

"Good round."

FULL SHOWTIME VIDEO

You have to admire Roddy's positive stance, particularly in the rounds where McGregor was receiving a bit of a hiding from Mayweather.

There had been rumblings of the two perhaps meeting for a second time in the near future but the American has moved quickly to disregard any notion of him fighting professionally for the 51st time.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather

Trending Stories

What Philadelphia Eagles fans have been saying about Alshon Jeffery mega deal

What Philadelphia Eagles fans have been saying about Alshon Jeffery mega deal

Matt Hardy teases first feud under Woken gimmick in WWE

Matt Hardy teases first feud under Woken gimmick in WWE

Watch: David de Gea’s best saves against Arsenal are just extraordinary

Watch: David de Gea’s best saves against Arsenal are just extraordinary

Everyone reckons Ashley Young pulled off a tactic straight from FIFA against Arsenal

Everyone reckons Ashley Young pulled off a tactic straight from FIFA against Arsenal

Watch: Philippe Coutinho scores a brilliantly unique free-kick v Brighton

Watch: Philippe Coutinho scores a brilliantly unique free-kick v Brighton

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again