It's been a fair few months since the media circus that was Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather.

The former made the much-publicised step from UFC into the boxing ring and decided to take on a man who had not lost a professional bout in 49 fights.

Predictably, Mayweather strolled to victory in Las Vegas, winning in 10 rounds and in reality, he could have sealed the win much earlier.

McGregor appeared to dominate proceedings early on, throwing a barrage of punches at the American but in reality, Mayweather was simply waiting for his prey to tire.

Now, when a fighter was being dominated in the way the Irishman was, the role of his trainer in the corner plays a crucial role.

Up until now, it has been unknown what was said in McGregor's corner but now, thanks to Showtime, we now know exactly what Owen Roddy was telling the UFC champion.

Below is exactly what was said throughout the fight.

RODDY TO MCGREGOR

Round One

"That's one round up, Conor. Easy work. Stay relaxed."

Round Two

"Enjoy it yeah? It's only gonna get better. Easy work.

"He is going to try and drag this out as long as he can. You are outboxing him, we don't need to put him away too early."

Round Three

"When you are in the clinch, they are mad to take a point off. Slap the body instead, yeah?"

Round Four

"I think he might have took that one, yeah?

"He is trying to walk you down. Pop and move."

Round Five

"Easy work."

Round Six

"Okay, deep breath. Beautiful work. You're enjoying it now, it's perfect."

Round Seven

"You've worked too hard. You're too fit, too fast, too powerful."

Ready to go? Easy work.

"Let's do it man. Another one."

Round Eight

"Good round."

FULL SHOWTIME VIDEO

You have to admire Roddy's positive stance, particularly in the rounds where McGregor was receiving a bit of a hiding from Mayweather.

There had been rumblings of the two perhaps meeting for a second time in the near future but the American has moved quickly to disregard any notion of him fighting professionally for the 51st time.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms