If you watch the NFL every week the massive brawl last Sunday between Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib and Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree wouldn’t have escaped your attention.

In fact, even if you’re a casual observer of the sport you would have likely seen the fight which happened during the Raiders’ 21-14 win over Broncos.

This wasn’t just some push and shove affair, punches were thrown and there was more than a little of hate between the pair. Like many incidents which boil over, there was a previous situation the two players engaged in which served as the curt-raiser to the battle last week.

That was the 2017 New Year’s Day duel during Oakland’s 24-6 defeat at the Broncos last season. Crabtree and Talib got into a scuffle after one play and the latter proceeded to rip the receiver’s gold chain off his neck.

We’ve all seen the video above before but it’s Oakland cornerback David Amerson’s comments this week which have perhaps put the moment into more context. He certainly gives an example of where Crabtree’s mind was at last week.

“In the streets a chain around your neck is something you worked hard for and obviously cost a lot of money and is something that you value,” Amerson told reporters this week.

“If someone comes in and just snatches it off your neck it’s like their taking your manhood or something that you really value or care about. It’s a sticky situation.”

Talib explained earlier this week that Crabtree came into the game ‘looking for a fight’ and the way Amerson puts it the former San Francisco 49ers star was definitely put out following the chain grab.

“He came out there to fight, man,” Talib told Altitude 950 on Wednesday. “He ain’t come out there to play no ball. He came out there to fight. It was premeditated. So he punched Chris Harris Jr. on the previous play, came out the next play punched me in my stomach. I guess he wanted to get kicked out.”

It’s probably not the last we’ve heard from these two that’s for sure.

