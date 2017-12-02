Sheamus is battling through an injury.

Before he decided to sign with WWE, he wrestled on the European circuit and was a two-time International Heavyweight Champion during his tenure in Irish Whip Wrestling (IWW).

He signed with WWE in 2006 and was placed in the WWE developmental territory at the time, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW).

Fast forward to the June 30th 2009 episode of ECW, Sheamus made his unannounced debut as a villain. Sheamus was moved to the Raw brand in October of that year.

Sheamus appeared on his first WWE pay-per-view event, Survivor Series when he was part of The Miz's team in a traditional five-on-five elimination tag team match. WWE pushed him as a top star right away.

At the TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, Sheamus defeated Cena to win the WWE Championship, which marked his first championship in WWE and making him the first Irish-born WWE Champion.

He also captured the major title in just 166 days since his WWE debut by making it the third shortest time to capture a title since his main roster debut

During his time with the sports entertainment company, he is four-time world champion, having held the WWE Championship three times and WWE's World Heavyweight Championship once.

He is also a two-time United States Champion and a two-time WWE Raw Tag Team Champion with his partner Cesaro. Also, he has won the 2010 King of the Ring tournament, the 2012 Royal Rumble match and the 2015 Money in the Bank ladder match.

By this achievements, he is only the second wrestler (after Edge) to achieve all three accomplishments.

Throughout the years, he has gone through several looks in the time he’s been with WWE. By looking back on it, his most iconic looks was when he sported a septum piercing and full beard. He could put braids in his facial hair and really do up his mohawk.

To say the least, Sheamus has one of the most unique looks in the history of the company.

The Raw Tag Team Champion mentioned in the video below that he has been dealing with a "serious case" of stenosis and shows how he has been rehabbing it with a Neck Hammock. As noted, he and Cesaro are set to defend their titles against Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose on Monday’s Raw.

What are your thoughts on this star battling through injury? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms