Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has given some high praise to Vince McMahon.

He is regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

He picked up his popularity in the mainstream while working in the WWE from 1996 to 2004 and was the first third-generation wrestler in the company's history.

He returned to WWE part-time from 2011–13 and continues to make sporadic appearances for the company.

During his time with the company, he is an eight-time WWE Champion, two-time WCW/World Champion, two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion and a five-time WWE Tag Team Champion. He is the sixth Triple Crown Champion in WWE and won the 2000 Royal Rumble.

Vince McMahon tweeted out a photo of The Rock on Entertainment Weekly and The Rock responded by writing, “First shook hands w/ Vince when I was 11yrs old.

At 25, he offered me the bare minimum @WWE contract.

Said, “You can go to WCW for more money but here you’ll earn every dollar” To this day, Vince is one of my greatest mentors & trusted advisors. #FullCircle #Ohana.”

Newsweek had published a feature on the former WWE Champion last September taking an inside look at his career and his Seven Bucks production company. It’s an exclusive feature with Dany Garcia, Johnson’s manager and producing partner.

The Rock gave some more insight to his relationship with the WWE Chairman and the sports entertainment company. Here is what he had to say:

“He has taught me some amazing lessons that we use [today] as far as taking care of the audience and being an audience-driven company. He’s helped raise the lion is how he looks at it.”

”We have no legal agreements between us. With Vince McMahon we’ve always been able to shake hands. That’s a very special relationship in this day and age, that we can operate with that level of trust.”

