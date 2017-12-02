Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre proved all of his doubters wrong.

GSP overcame all of the odds in this fight as he recovered from ACL surgery and took 4 years away from the sport as well.

It was a storybook night for the UFC star, who picked up a third-round submission win over Michael Bisping in the main event of the UFC 217 PPV (pay-per-view) event in New York at Madison Square Garden to win the UFC middleweight title. This win earned him the right to be called a two-division champion.

St-Pierre once again displayed why he is considered among the sport’s all-time greats. Leading up to the fight, GSP flirted with the idea of retiring in the build-up. He went on record by stating that if he lost this bout, then it would be his last.

It appears plans for St-Pierre’s next fight are on hold as the current UFC middleweight champion is suffering from colitis and will be out of action indefinitely, according to UFC President Dana White.

The UFC boss revealed this information during a media scrum with reporters following Friday’s TUF 26 Finale in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“They called me yesterday, and I think it’s out that he has colitis,” White told MMAjunkie. “So he’s out for a minute.”

Symptoms of colitis may include: abdominal pain, cramping, and diarrhea, sometimes with blood in the stool. It should be noted that White did not offer many details about the severity of St-Pierre’s condition or precisely how long he will be out of action.

Earlier this week, White went on record by saying that he would be upset if GSP didn’t defend his belt.

“I don’t want to hear that,” White said during a media luncheon Tuesday at UFC headquarters (transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie). “That’s not what I want to hear. I want to hear he’s going to defend his 185-pound title. That’s the agreement we made. That’s the deal we made when we made the deal (for him to come back).”

“We’ll see what I want to do and where my head is,” St-Pierre said days after his win. “I have no intention of holding onto the belt and freezing the division. That’s not what I want to do. Robert Whittaker is in my contract. If I want to fight again, it has to be against Robert Whittaker at 185 (pounds). That’s in my contract. I cannot, for example, go fight (welterweight champ) Tyron Woodley or go fight another guy.”

“I’m going to be super pissed, and I don’t know where we go from there,” White said. “Who’s better to fight at 170? You got Woodley, you got (Stephen) ‘Wonderboy’ (Thompson), you got (Yoel) Romero, and then you got Luke Rockhold. F*cking monsters. They’re all monsters.



“There’s no fight that looks like, ‘Oh, maybe this is the fight for me to take.’ Listen, you looked at Bisping like he was a tune-up. You got your tune-up. There’s nothing but f*cking animals at 85 and 70.”

“There’s no good options. To sit there and try to hand-pick people of where you want to go and everything else, you can’t in this f*cking sport. They’re all nasty. You’re a fighter. Get in there, and f*cking see who you can beat. You wanted to f*cking come back. Welcome back. It’s ugly.”

