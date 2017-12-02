Ronda Rousey continues to work towards her WWE debut.

This has been one of the biggest stories to follow of this year. Obviously, WWE is planning on having the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion wrestle in the squared circle.

It’s well known by now that the latest angle involving Rousey took place Rousey came about after Shayna Baszler’s second-round win in the Mae Young Classic tournament on WWE Network. In the segment, Baszler celebrated with Rousey and MMA teammates Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

There was speculation that WWE is planning to have the Four Horsewomen of MMA face the Four Horsewomen of NXT at the upcoming Survivor Series PPV (pay-per-view) event in November in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center. However, it doesn’t appear that it will happen as the Four Horsewomen of NXT already has a match lined up for the event.

It’s been reported that Rousey would have a singles match at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, Louisiana at Mercedes-Benz Superdome next year with the likely opponent being either Stephanie McMahon or Charlotte Flair.

Rousey did a segment with The Rock, Triple H and McMahon at WrestleMania 31 back in 2015 in which she got physical with McMahon. Flair and Rousey have been teasing a match against each for what seems like forever. Either Rousey facing McMahon or Flair would be a huge match. Rousey has been training for her professional wrestling career over the last few months.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion has been training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week.

As noted, Rousey along with Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir has been undergoing pro wrestling training the last few weeks. Shayna Baszler has recently signed with WWE and will be placed in NXT.

Rousey can be seen training in this video here.

Last month in an interview with Sky Sports, Triple H, who is the Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative for the WWE, made it clear that the interest between WWE and Rousey is mutual.

"Ronda has made no secret her whole career that she has been a huge fan of WWE growing up," Triple H told Sky Sports News. "She has been on record saying WWE is probably some of the most fun that she has ever had in her entire career.

I have been out there publicly saying that if she wants the opportunity, I am happy to give it to her. She is looking for the opportunity, so it seems like a perfect match-up. I am excited to have the conversation with her and see where it goes."

