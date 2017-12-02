Football

What Jose Mourinho said to David de Gea straight after his epic performance v Arsenal

In order to keep their Premier League title hopes alive, Manchester United couldn’t afford to lose against Arsenal on Saturday evening.

Although it’s still very early in the season and Jose Mourinho’s side are currently second in the Premier League table, Manchester City are playing *that* well that defeat at the Emirates Stadium would have had huge implications for United’s title challenge.

However, the Red Devils secured an impressive 3-1 victory, thanks largely to the performance of their world-class goalkeeper David de Gea.

The Spain international was in majestic form against the Gunners, producing arguably the finest performance of his career so far.

But full credit to the rest of United’s players, who came flying out the traps.

Goals from Antonio Valencia and Jesse Lingard handed United a shock 2-0 lead after just 11 minutes.

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-MAN UTD

Alexandre Lacazette pulled a goal back for the home side shortly after half-time but Lingard’s second of the evening ensured United temporarily reduced the gap on City to five points.

Pep Guardiola’s side, however, can restore their eight-point advantage on Sunday afternoon when they go head-to-head with struggling West Ham at the Etihad Stadium.

What Mourinho told De Gea after the match

Mourinho will be acutely aware of what a huge victory this was for his team.

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-MAN UTD

And after the match, the Portuguese coach revealed what he told De Gea following his phenomenal display in between the sticks.

Per various journalists, including Shaman Hafez from BBC Sport, Mourinho said: "I told David de Gea after the match, what I saw today was the best from a goalkeeper in the world.”

Many people seem to agree with Mourinho

Many football fans are in complete agreement with Mourinho after De Gea’s masterclass.

Best goalkeeping performance of the season

In total, he made a remarkable 14 saves and some of them were out of this world.

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-MAN UTD

Manuel Neuer, Thibaut Courtois, Gianluigi Buffon, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Jan Oblak might have something to say about Mourinho’s comments, but those goalkeepers haven’t produced a performance as good the one we’ve just seen from De Gea so far this season.

