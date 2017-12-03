Ben Stokes was bowled out for two on his Canterbury debut against Otago in New Zealand’s 50-over Ford Trophy.

Otago won the toss and elected to bowl in Rangiora, and the England all-rounder was brought to the crease earlier than anticipated as Canterbury fell to five for two inside three overs.

However, the 26-year-old’s innings only lasted seven balls as he was clean bowled by 33-year-old left-arm spinner Anaru Kitchen to leave his new side struggling on 10 for three.

Stokes flew to New Zealand earlier in the week, the place of his birth, and signed as an overseas player for Canterbury on Thursday.

Stokes is still waiting to hear if he will be charged by police after being arrested over a late-night fracas in Bristol in September – an incident which saw him suspended by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The episode has seen England lose their talisman for the ongoing Ashes series, and the chances of him joining the squad appear slim given that Avon & Somerset Police have passed their file to the Crown Prosecution Service for advice on whether to charge him.

The incident in Bristol was not the best preparation for England ahead of the Ashes series Down Under, and after losing the first Test by 10 wickets in Brisbane, it's clear that Joe Root's men could do with a much-needed morale boost.

You can watch Stokes' dismissal below.

The second Test is currently ongoing, with Australia in good shape during the first ever day-night Test match.

The Aussies will be confident of picking up yet another win in Adelaide, whilst Stokes might be able to appear for England in the final three Tests.

However, he'll have to show signs of improvement following his disappointing debut for Canterbury.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms