Jamie George gave his teammate Owen Farrell the runaround earlier this year, who has been restricted to running on messages and liquids for his team in two of the first three of England's Autumn Internationals.

Farrell is set to start for the Saracens tomorrow, and is itching to get back into the game once again.

Farrell was always the one beating George in training when the pair were growing up together. The drills more often went Farrell's way, so George decided to cheekily get his own back on his fellow player, even asking for items that he himself has never actually ever used before in his life.

“Faz is one of those people who is just good at everything,” said George.

“When we were younger we used to have a kicking and throwing competition. It never ended very well for me – I used to lose both.

“So did I ask him for water when he was running it on? I made a point of it. I also asked him for the sticky spray - I have never used sticky spray in my life - so that he had to run a few extra laps!”

His absence was all part of Eddie Jones' pre-arranged plan to limit his post-Lions workload.

All that extra running could well work out for Farrell and the Saracens, however.

The team needs its players in the best shape possible as they stand on the verge of losing three consecutive league games for the first time in seven years.

George has spent a world record breaking 19 caps off the bench, so he is mightily relieved to be making his first England start.

He is clearly in fighting form and intends to make the most of the opportunity, especially as the upcoming Saracens game is the derby grudge match against opposing side Quins.

“It’s a big rivalry, fiercely competitive,” said George. “We are pretty hurt from the way we performed the last two times we’ve been down to the Stoop. They managed to get under our skin.”

Following this, George is set to focus on home and away games with Clermont, a repeat of the Championships cup final last season, and then dislodge England captain Dylan Hartley as well.

Eddie Jones looked to have thwarted that plan by naming Hartley as the Six Nations captain, but George will most certainly not let that stop him.

