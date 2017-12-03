Who is the best player in the Premier League right now?

Mohamed Salah? Kevin de Bruyne? Paul Pogba?

All three have valid arguments to claim they are better than anyone else in the division but, on current form, there are many football fans that would say Chelsea’s Eden Hazard.

The Belgian had a slow start to the season after recovering from a broken ankle but is now finding his form - and that form is pretty incredible.

In his last six matches for Chelsea, he’s scored five goals and has troubled defences constantly with his superb dribbling ability.

And he did so once against against Newcastle.

Chelsea were 1-0 down due to Dwight Gayle’s early strike but were soon level thanks to Hazard. After a poor clearance from Florian Lejeune, the ball fell nicely to the 26-year-old who swept it home.

Alvaro Morata put the home side ahead before half-time before Hazard’s cheeky Panenka secured all three points in the second-half.

While we’ve seen hundreds of Panenka penalties before, it just showed how confident Hazard is right now - and you can see why.

An individual highlights video has emerged of his performance and it’s utterly brilliant.

Hazard looks irresistible and defenders can’t seem to even get close to him. It’s evidence that he’s the best player in the Premier League.

Watch: Hazard's individual highlights

Take a look:

Alan Shearer on Hazard

And, after watching his performance, Newcastle legend Alan Shearer sung the praises of Hazard claiming he was “unplayable.”

"He was unplayable at times – he was just magnificent,’ the former striker told Match of the Day.

"Newcastle couldn’t get near him with his running with the ball or his running off the ball. He was so intelligent, his link-up play with Alvaro Morata was so good. His game had everything with it. He was running the show.

"It was just magnificent. When you get tight to him he can turn you, he just has everything to his game. ‘He destroyed Newcastle but he will destroy a few more as the season goes on."

