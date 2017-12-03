Football

martin keown.

Rio Ferdinand cracks up after Martin Keown reveals funny Arsene Wenger story

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Premier League Tonight on BT Sport might just be the best football show on television at the moment.

The channel’s big-name pundits don’t just talk about what’s happening in football now; they also reminisce about their own playing days and reveal information the rest of us would never have known otherwise.

Take last weekend, for example. Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Rio Ferdinand had a fascinating 10-minute discussion about their days playing with England and the footage subsequently went viral across social media.

Lampard and Ferdinand were joined in the studio at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening, following Manchester United’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal, by Martin Keown this time.

The former Arsenal and England defender isn’t the most popular pundit on television - because he’s a bit bland rather than controversial - but he opened up on Saturday and revealed one particularly funny insight into what life was like playing under Arsene Wenger.

Ferdinand had just revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson once tried to motivate him with a slap around the head and a word in his ear about Craig Bellamy before a match against Manchester City when BT Sport host Jake Humphrey asked Keown what Wenger was like before a big match.

“Arsene was quite different,” Keown responded. “He creates an environment of invincibility.

p1c0cl5329m8tkd41ufljd51d77b.jpg

“We’d be playing music - ‘Simply The Best’ - we’d rock up at…”

Before he’d even had a chance to finish his sentence, Ferdinand and Lampard both burst out laughing.

p1c0cl46ic15va1i6godu1k3htt29.jpg

The look on Keown’s face suggested he didn’t see the funny side which, of course, made it all the more hilarious.

“So your wins were inspired by Tina Turner?” Humphrey joked.

“Pretty much,” Keown said.

p1c0cl61h8fv71j0j1lrjbev193cd.jpg

Amazing.

Video: Keown makes everyone burst out laughing

Watch the brilliant footage here...

Or skip to 23:43 in the following video…

Very different to Rio’s experience of life under Fergie…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Manchester United
Martin Keown
Arsenal
Rio Ferdinand
Arsene Wenger
Football

Trending Stories

Oakland player explains exactly why Crabtree lost it in fight with Talib

Oakland player explains exactly why Crabtree lost it in fight with Talib

Watch: Ronda Rousey shows off footage of her wrestling training

Watch: Ronda Rousey shows off footage of her wrestling training

Watch: Eden Hazard's individual highlights vs Newcastle are simply mesmerising

Watch: Eden Hazard's individual highlights vs Newcastle are simply mesmerising

Arsenal fans were seriously unhappy with Alan Shearer's Man Utd comments on MOTD

Arsenal fans were seriously unhappy with Alan Shearer's Man Utd comments on MOTD

Pogba wasn't happy with what Laurent Koscielny did after his tackle on Hector Bellerin

Pogba wasn't happy with what Laurent Koscielny did after his tackle on Hector Bellerin

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again