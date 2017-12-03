Premier League Tonight on BT Sport might just be the best football show on television at the moment.

The channel’s big-name pundits don’t just talk about what’s happening in football now; they also reminisce about their own playing days and reveal information the rest of us would never have known otherwise.

Take last weekend, for example. Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Rio Ferdinand had a fascinating 10-minute discussion about their days playing with England and the footage subsequently went viral across social media.

Lampard and Ferdinand were joined in the studio at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening, following Manchester United’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal, by Martin Keown this time.

The former Arsenal and England defender isn’t the most popular pundit on television - because he’s a bit bland rather than controversial - but he opened up on Saturday and revealed one particularly funny insight into what life was like playing under Arsene Wenger.

Ferdinand had just revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson once tried to motivate him with a slap around the head and a word in his ear about Craig Bellamy before a match against Manchester City when BT Sport host Jake Humphrey asked Keown what Wenger was like before a big match.

“Arsene was quite different,” Keown responded. “He creates an environment of invincibility.

“We’d be playing music - ‘Simply The Best’ - we’d rock up at…”

Before he’d even had a chance to finish his sentence, Ferdinand and Lampard both burst out laughing.

The look on Keown’s face suggested he didn’t see the funny side which, of course, made it all the more hilarious.

“So your wins were inspired by Tina Turner?” Humphrey joked.

“Pretty much,” Keown said.

Amazing.

Video: Keown makes everyone burst out laughing

Watch the brilliant footage here...

Or skip to 23:43 in the following video…

Very different to Rio’s experience of life under Fergie…

