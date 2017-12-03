So, unless you've been living under a rock since August, you'll be aware that Mohamed Salah is currently taking the Premier League by storm.

The Egyptian winger has been far and away the signing of the summer and that's saying something given the form of Alvaro Morata and Alexandre Lacazette.

Yes, the former Chelsea man has been that good.

Liverpool are reaping the benefits of splurging £37m in the summer and Salah was brilliant once again in the 5-1 win over Brighton on Saturday.

The Egyptian hero may not have found the back of the net, but he was still on fire, terrorising the Seagulls' back-line and producing a sublime assist for Roberto Firmino's second goal.

Now, when a player turns in the kind of form Salah is right now, questions are asked.

They're not negative ones, instead they focus on his future, with people suggesting that the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are interested in him.

And now, Egypt's national manager has delivered a worrying update on his talisman for the World Cup.

SALAH'S FUTURE THE BIG TALKING POINT

“I have been told in confidence that Real Madrid are interested in Salah, but we aren’t going to get worked up about it,” Hector Cuper said on On Sports TV. “For me, it is an incredible situation at this point in time,” he added.

Now, even though he says not to get worked up about it, there must still be concern for Liverpool due to the sheer pulling power Los Blancos possess.

Usually, if they want a player, they get him.

Zinedine Zidane and his hierarchy could be looking at Salah as a potential replacement for the injury-prone Gareth Bale, who could be sold in the summer.

Liverpool have lost Xabi Alonso in the past to Real, while Luis Suarez also left the club for Barcelona, a sign that its hard to keep the best players when the Spanish duo come knocking.

For now, Liverpool fans can enjoy Salah's genius on the pitch but come the summer, there will surely be worrying times if Real decide to actively pursue the winger.

