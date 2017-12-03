SUNS (8-16) 111; CELTICS (20-4) 116

Boston secured the win behind a balanced team effort as six players scored in double figures. They were led in scoring by Kyrie Irving (19/0/5) and Al Horford (14/5/11) posted a double-double.

Devin Booker (38/4/5) had a huge night for Phoenix and Tyson Chandler (14/18/3) added a big double-double but they couldn’t prevent the loss.

CLIPPERS (8-13) 82; MAVERICKS (6-16) 108

Dallas got a rare win with a rout of the Clippers at home. J.J Barea (21/4/10) put up a double-double off the bench and veteran Dirk Nowitzki (16/3/1) had a very efficient night going 5-of-6.

The shorthanded L.A. struggled offensively and had just Lou Williams (18/0/6) and DeAndre Jordan (14/17/0) score in double digits in the heavy defeat.

HAWKS (5-17) 114; NETS (8-14) 102

Dennis Schroder (24/3/6) led Atlanta to a road win with a strong performance. Luke Babbitt (20/2/1) made a big contribution off the bench.

Spencer Dinwiddie (15/6/9) was the leading scorer for Brooklyn. They had another five players in double figures but still suffered a third straight home loss.

GRIZZLIES (7-15) 111; CAVALIERS (16-7) 116

LeBron James (34/2/12) produced another terrific performance to inspire Cleveland to an 11th straight win as he put the team on his back in the fourth quarter, scoring their final 13 points. Kevin Love (20/11/2) added another double-double and J.R. Smith (17/5/2) had a strong night.

Memphis put up a valiant effort and took the game to the wire with both Tyreke Evans (31/7/12) and Marc Gasol (27/6/4) having huge offensive games. But it proved to be in vain as they lost for the 11th time on the bounce.

PISTONS (14-8) 103; SIXERS (13-9) 108

Joel Embiid (25/10/0) and Robert Covington (25/8/3) came up big to help Philadelphia get a good home win against one of the top teams in the east at the moment.

Tobias Harris (27/7/1) enjoyed a strong offensive display for Detroit shooting 9-of-15 from the field. Reggie Jackson (25/3/4) also put up big numbers and Andre Drummond (14/11/6) recorded his usual double-double but it wasn’t enough to prevent the loss.

BUCKS (12-9) 109; KINGS (7-16) 104

Milwaukee beat their California-based opponents for the second time in a week behind another monster night from Giannis Antetokounmpo (33/13/5). Khris Middleton (25/2/1) and Eric Bledsoe (19/4/2) also contributed hugely to the win at home.

Zach Randolph (22/7/2) had a team-high for Sacramento for the second consecutive game but this time off the bench. Buddy Hield (19/6/4) posted strong numbers and rookie De'Aaron Fox (14/6/3) had a decent scoring night but they failed to follow up their victory over the Bulls on Friday.

LAKERS (8-14) 100; NUGGETS (13-9) 115

Denver managed to seal a win as they pulled away in the fourth quarter with an impressive scoring outburst. Jamal Murray (28/4/4) led the way and they had good performances off the bench from Trey Lyles (18/3/0) and Will Barton (16/6/2), who scored 13 of his points in the final period.

Brandon Ingram (20/4/0) was the leading scorer for Los Angeles for the second game running and rookie Kyle Kuzma (13/10/2) notched a double-double off the bench in his return to the lineup but it's a fourth straight loss for the Lakers.

PELICANS (12-11) 123; TRAIL BLAZERS (13-10) 116

DeMarcus Cousins (38/8/0) took control for New Orleans in the absence of Anthony Davis and led the team to a big win. E'Twaun Moore (19/1/1) had a very efficient night shooting 6-of-7 from the field and a perfect 4-of-4 from downtown. Jrue Holiday (17/5/7) had a nice all-around game.

Damian Lillard (29/5/8) had big numbers for Portland but didn't shoot the ball particularly well, especially from three-point range as he went 4-of-11. C.J. McCollum (17/4/3) also had a bad shooting night going 8-of-22 from the floor and 1-of-6 from beyond the arc for the Blazers who have now lost two on the bounce.