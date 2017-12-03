Football

Philippe Coutinho's highlight reel v Brighton proves he's one of the very best

Liverpool are in a pretty good place right now.

After their Wembley nightmare against Tottenham, where they lost 4-1, Jurgen Klopp's side appear to have got their act together for the most part.

A lof to their current positive form is down to their stellar attacking players, with Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane all showing their class throughout the campaign.

Against Brighton on Saturday, the Reds were in fine form, dispatching the Seagulls 5-1 and it was Coutinho who really was at the peak of his powers.

The Brazilian maestro recorded two assists and scored a very special free-kick, emulating Ronaldinho by slotting the ball underneath the wall and out of Matthew Ryan's reach.

But it wasn't just his goal output, it was his whole performance, with Coutinho turning in what is probably his finest display in a Liverpool shirt.

His highlight reel from the game is simply a joy to watch.

VIDEO: COUTINHO AT HIS VERY BEST

Yeah, that's pretty special.

When he plays like that, you can see why Barcelona were so desperate to get him in the summer.

Whether it is on the left wing or trying to create from a deep central position, the Brazil international just looks so, so comfortable on the ball.

In the coming hectic Christmas period, Jurgen Klopp will be ecstatic to know that he has so many talented attacking players to call on, barring none of them pick up injuries.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool - Premier League

The Reds have quite a challenging schedule, with Everton, West Brom, Bournemouth, Arsenal, Swansea and Leicester all standing in their way before the new year is ushered in.

KLOPP ON COUTINHO

“[Coutinho was] very good. I am really happy about that,” the boss told reporters after the game.

“I love goals like the free-kick but both goals are smart. Was it an own goal? Ah, come on!

“The free-kick was credit to the analysts, you see something like this in the video meeting and then use it or don’t use it but you need to have the technique to do it.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool - Premier League

“[But] we don’t have a proper wall in training, they have wheels, they cannot jump!”

One thing is for sure, Klopp will be desperate to keep him away from Barcelona in the foreseeable future.

Topics:
Liverpool
Premier League
Mohamed Salah
Football
Brighton & Hove Albion
Roberto Firmino
Philippe Coutinho

Report author of article

