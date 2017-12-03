The Ashes series is well and truly underway and the home nation are on cruise control at the moment after their convincing win at The Gabba.

With England being in the headlines for all of their antics off the field, the second Test provided them with ample opportunity to set the record straight and show what they can do on the pitch.

Carrying their form from The Gabba to Adelaide, Australia frustrated England on day one as they racked up a total of 209-4.

With a partnership growing between Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb, England needed a breakthrough at the start of day two, just to give them a chance to stop Australia racking up the runs.

That breakthrough came in the first over of the day from the fiery pace-bowler Stuart Broad.

A stunning delivery caught Handscomb off guard as he nervously let his trailing leg stop the ball from hitting the stumps. No review. Just plum.

The wicket showed a real sign of hope, as the England team celebrated to the sound of the Barmy Army's cheers.

Amongst the cheers, however, Broad let the world see his passion and his competitive side as he made sure he really got in the face as Handscomb. As soon as the umpire signalled that Handscomb time at the crease was over, Broad stared into his rivals helmet and made his feelings known.

The celebratory roar was a real sign of relief, but also a real sign of how difficult this Test has been for England's bowlers.

Australia have been living up to their hype since the series started and England do not seem to have the formula to crack them at the moment.

The wicket seemed to provide the breakthrough that England needed, only for Shaun Marsh to get his century and take his team over the 400-run mark.

England have it all against them as they look towards the evening session, with big scores needed from their star batsmen, this game is looking beyond the visitors.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms