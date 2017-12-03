Football

Firmino.

Liverpool fans notice something funny about Roberto Firmino's celebration vs Brighton

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

What is the worst rule in football?

It’s got to be the fact that you can get booked after scoring a goal.

If you jump into the crowd, you get a yellow card. Or if you take off your shirt, you get the same punishment.

That doesn’t always stop players though who simply can’t contain their excitement after finding the back of the net.

Just ask Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian has been booked a crazy seven times for doing just that since the start of the 2012-2013 campaign - unsurprisingly more than any player in the top European leagues.

Since his last yellow card against Stoke back in April, though, Firmino has come up with a clever way of celebrating his goals without quite taking off his shirt.

He threatens to do so before deciding against it - and that’s exactly what he did after scoring his first goal during Liverpool’s 5-1 thrashing of Brighton on Saturday.

Firmino went to whip off his shirt before wagging his finger as if to say: ‘Nah, I’m not going to do that!’

Watch: Firmino's celebration

Firmino doubled Liverpool’s lead seconds after Emre Can had put them 1-0 up and Liverpool fans noticed exactly what he did during his celebrations - and they loved it.

Liverpool fans react

Just check out the reaction:

Firmino grabbed himself a second goal in the second-half to put Liverpool 3-0 up and, once again, resisted the urge to take off his shirt.

However, when Philippe Coutinho made it 4-1, Firmino couldn’t quite hide his delight. But instead of taking off his shirt, he decided to join in the celebrations with a flying kick.

FBL-ENG-PR-BRIGHTON-LIVERPOOL

Brilliant.

Firmino praises Klopp

After his brace against The Seagulls, Firmino has now scored 11 goals in all competitions this season and he’s praised his manager for helping him improve at Anfield

“He’s been very important for me because he helps me every day in training. He helps me by talking to me, too, and I’m learning a lot from him,” the Brazilian said.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-SOUTHAMPTON

“He’s excellent off the field and during matches he gets very involved and very excited.

"He’s great to be around and I’m sure the rest of the team feel the same way.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Premier League
Football
Brighton & Hove Albion
Roberto Firmino

Trending Stories

Oakland player explains exactly why Crabtree lost it in fight with Talib

Oakland player explains exactly why Crabtree lost it in fight with Talib

Watch: Ronda Rousey shows off footage of her wrestling training

Watch: Ronda Rousey shows off footage of her wrestling training

Watch: Eden Hazard's individual highlights vs Newcastle are simply mesmerising

Watch: Eden Hazard's individual highlights vs Newcastle are simply mesmerising

Arsenal fans were seriously unhappy with Alan Shearer's Man Utd comments on MOTD

Arsenal fans were seriously unhappy with Alan Shearer's Man Utd comments on MOTD

Pogba wasn't happy with what Laurent Koscielny did after his tackle on Hector Bellerin

Pogba wasn't happy with what Laurent Koscielny did after his tackle on Hector Bellerin

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again