What is the worst rule in football?

It’s got to be the fact that you can get booked after scoring a goal.

If you jump into the crowd, you get a yellow card. Or if you take off your shirt, you get the same punishment.

That doesn’t always stop players though who simply can’t contain their excitement after finding the back of the net.

Just ask Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian has been booked a crazy seven times for doing just that since the start of the 2012-2013 campaign - unsurprisingly more than any player in the top European leagues.

Since his last yellow card against Stoke back in April, though, Firmino has come up with a clever way of celebrating his goals without quite taking off his shirt.

He threatens to do so before deciding against it - and that’s exactly what he did after scoring his first goal during Liverpool’s 5-1 thrashing of Brighton on Saturday.

Firmino went to whip off his shirt before wagging his finger as if to say: ‘Nah, I’m not going to do that!’

Watch: Firmino's celebration

Firmino doubled Liverpool’s lead seconds after Emre Can had put them 1-0 up and Liverpool fans noticed exactly what he did during his celebrations - and they loved it.

Liverpool fans react

Just check out the reaction:

Firmino grabbed himself a second goal in the second-half to put Liverpool 3-0 up and, once again, resisted the urge to take off his shirt.

However, when Philippe Coutinho made it 4-1, Firmino couldn’t quite hide his delight. But instead of taking off his shirt, he decided to join in the celebrations with a flying kick.

Brilliant.

Firmino praises Klopp

After his brace against The Seagulls, Firmino has now scored 11 goals in all competitions this season and he’s praised his manager for helping him improve at Anfield

“He’s been very important for me because he helps me every day in training. He helps me by talking to me, too, and I’m learning a lot from him,” the Brazilian said.

“He’s excellent off the field and during matches he gets very involved and very excited.

"He’s great to be around and I’m sure the rest of the team feel the same way.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms