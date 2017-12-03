Bar fights, unpaid speeding fines, and bragging about his earnings in court - all in a day's work for Irish MMA star Conor McGregor.

With all of the news surrounding the controversial Irishman, you would be forgiven for forgetting that he was actually involved in a true "super-fight" earlier this year against Floyd "Money" Mayweather (50-0).

The fight itself was seen as an exceptional, yet inevitable scenario. Mayweather's professional showing was further proof of why he will go down as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

He broke down "The Notorious" round by round and watched him tire as he carefully picked his efficient shots.

Now, everyone knows the outcome of the fight, but not many fans get the chance to see what really goes on behind the scenes at these type of events.

SHOWTIMEsports have given fans that opportunity in their latest addition to their YouTube channel.

The video shows the fighters in the build up to the fight, it shows them watching each other's interviews as they got their wrists taped. While it also shows what they said to the referee before the fight itself.

This kind of footage is brilliant for the sport and makes fans feel much closer to their idols and what they really are like in their professional environment.

Before every fight, the referee will lay down the rules and make sure any concerns are addressed prior to the fight, this fight was no different, and now we get to see what was said.

The video below shows McGregor agree with everything the referee said, offering no questions. Seemingly he just wanted to get out there. He was not concerned.

Unsurprisingly, it was Mayweather who had some concerns that he wanted to voice to referee Robert Byrd. That concern was of course McGregor crossing over from MMA to boxing and the chance of him receiving a hammerfist to the back of the head.

"As long as everything is on the side and in front, I'm ok with it," was Mayweather's response as he used his hands to indicate the area he was fine with.

For anyone who saw the fight itself, this is very interesting. Scroll to 6:24 for the referee part of the video.

Many pundits and supporters felt that Mayweather had a tendency to turn his back to McGregor throughout the fight. Whether this was just a tactic or whether he was trying to play the ref, over exaggerate the direction of Conor's fists, is unknown.

This video will let fans have their opinions, and the chance to relive a fight that really will go down in the history books. Maybe not for the quality of the fight, but for the opportunity the fans had seeing two real stars of their own sport battle it out.

