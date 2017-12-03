Lionel Messi doing something brilliant is always worth a watch - so here's the Argentinian running from inside his own half with five players trying to stop him.

It's hardly the most noteworthy things in the world, Leo Messi doing something genius, but the number 10 in full flight will forever be one of the greatest sights ever in football.

Five minutes is all it took for Celta Vigo to get the reminder that they probably won't be stopping Messi for the full 90, as he picks up the ball deep inside his own half and promptly ran past four players to get a shot off.

It's these moments that make Messi what he is - the most incredible player to watch since Diego Maradona, and possibly ever.

No one else can pull off dribbles like this, where one player makes a group of top-flight professionals look like playground children.

Celta Vigo showed up to Camp Nou knowing they would have to be at their absolute best to come away with anything from the league leaders - even after Barcelona's dropped points against Valencia last time out.

Just in case they'd forgotten exactly how good they'd have to be, Messi performed his ultimate trademark - running with the ball to create something out of nothing like only he can.

Just watch as he glides past the Celta Vigo team, causing mass panic:

Celta, however, would prove to be at their best, coming away with a 2-2 draw and halting Barca's run-away title push for now.

Messi would score, equalising after Iago Aspas continued the form that got him into the Spain squad by putting Celta 1-0 up. Luis Suarez would then give the home side the lead, only for Aspas to set up a Celta second for 2-2.

Despite the result, and despite the fact that Messi's run didn't end in a goal, it's moments like these that he's remembered for. Whether you believe he's the greatest ever or not, football will just be that little bit less fun when he's not around making the impossible look easy.

