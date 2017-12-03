Cricket

Comical fielding from England .

England's frustrations on day two of second Ashes Test summed up in one video

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After an impressive display from Australia on day one saw them reach a total of 209 runs and losing only four wickets, day two started on a serious high for the visitors, as Stuart Broad dismissed Peter Handscomb in the first over of the day as England looked to capitalise.

But, from there it was Australia who took control.

Shaun Marsh made his century look easy as he effortlessly dismissed England's attack.

Anyone watching will have felt England's frustrations as nothing they tried seemed to pay off.

Over after over past and Australia just kept adding runs to the board, there was no signs of slowing, and certainly no signs of an Australia collapse.

The danger man at the crease Shaun Marsh was the one who needed to go.

Getting him out could have derailed the train that was now travelling at a pretty high speed. His safe batting even gave Pat Cummins the confidence to play some big shots and get some very important runs on the board, not the usual showing from the number nine who scored a mighty zero in the last Test.

England got their opportunity minutes after Marsh lashed a shot for four to the leg side. A quick delivery caught Marsh on the back foot, only for the ball to take a serious edge and fly towards Alastair Cook in the slips.

What Cook didn’t know was that James Vince was also flying towards him, also trying desperately to dismiss Marsh.

With the ball just about buried in Cook's fingertips, Vince stormed in and knocked it straight out.

A disastrous, yet fitting, scene for the England side who just almost literally could not catch a break.

For England, they will just be thankful that neither of their batsmen were injured in this little collision, especially as they will need to step up in this test in particular.

So, England have it all against them as they head into the final session of day two.

Australia v England - Second Test: Day 2

A very confident Australia have declared, they want to attack the England batsmen after making them field for most of the day.

Australia will smell blood as they have dismissed both of England's openers for very little over the course of the series so far. An early breakthrough could signal humiliation for England, do they have the firepower to fight back against the fierce Australian bowlers?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Australia cricket
The Ashes
Cricket
England cricket

Trending Stories

Oakland player explains exactly why Crabtree lost it in fight with Talib

Oakland player explains exactly why Crabtree lost it in fight with Talib

Watch: Ronda Rousey shows off footage of her wrestling training

Watch: Ronda Rousey shows off footage of her wrestling training

Watch: Eden Hazard's individual highlights vs Newcastle are simply mesmerising

Watch: Eden Hazard's individual highlights vs Newcastle are simply mesmerising

Arsenal fans were seriously unhappy with Alan Shearer's Man Utd comments on MOTD

Arsenal fans were seriously unhappy with Alan Shearer's Man Utd comments on MOTD

Pogba wasn't happy with what Laurent Koscielny did after his tackle on Hector Bellerin

Pogba wasn't happy with what Laurent Koscielny did after his tackle on Hector Bellerin

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again