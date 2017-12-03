After an impressive display from Australia on day one saw them reach a total of 209 runs and losing only four wickets, day two started on a serious high for the visitors, as Stuart Broad dismissed Peter Handscomb in the first over of the day as England looked to capitalise.

But, from there it was Australia who took control.

Shaun Marsh made his century look easy as he effortlessly dismissed England's attack.

Anyone watching will have felt England's frustrations as nothing they tried seemed to pay off.

Over after over past and Australia just kept adding runs to the board, there was no signs of slowing, and certainly no signs of an Australia collapse.

The danger man at the crease Shaun Marsh was the one who needed to go.

Getting him out could have derailed the train that was now travelling at a pretty high speed. His safe batting even gave Pat Cummins the confidence to play some big shots and get some very important runs on the board, not the usual showing from the number nine who scored a mighty zero in the last Test.

England got their opportunity minutes after Marsh lashed a shot for four to the leg side. A quick delivery caught Marsh on the back foot, only for the ball to take a serious edge and fly towards Alastair Cook in the slips.

What Cook didn’t know was that James Vince was also flying towards him, also trying desperately to dismiss Marsh.

With the ball just about buried in Cook's fingertips, Vince stormed in and knocked it straight out.

A disastrous, yet fitting, scene for the England side who just almost literally could not catch a break.

For England, they will just be thankful that neither of their batsmen were injured in this little collision, especially as they will need to step up in this test in particular.

So, England have it all against them as they head into the final session of day two.

A very confident Australia have declared, they want to attack the England batsmen after making them field for most of the day.

Australia will smell blood as they have dismissed both of England's openers for very little over the course of the series so far. An early breakthrough could signal humiliation for England, do they have the firepower to fight back against the fierce Australian bowlers?

