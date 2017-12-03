If you thought UFC 217 was a great pay-per-view, then you haven't seen UFC 218 yet, as the event from last night might have just done enough to become the best UFC pay-per-view of the year.

The co-main event of the pay-per-view was two fantastic fights that ended in two very different ways to leave the fans watching the event at home pleased and those watching live at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan going home very happy.

In the first main event, Francis Ngannou showed the world that he was a true contender in the heavyweight division as he knocked out Alistair Overeem in the first round of their contest for the win, while Max Holloway managed to retain his UFC Featherweight Championship against Jose Aldo once more in the second main event fight.

For Ngannou, all it took was a nasty left hook to KO Overeem with 1:42 gone in the first round for him to book himself as the next contender for the UFC Heavyweight Championship against Stipe Miocic.

As you can see for yourself in the video further down, it was an absolutely brutal finish to the fight, and this was also the first time we had seen Overeem be knocked out since he faced off inside the Octagon against Miocic at UFC 203 in September last year.

UFC president Dana White confirmed during the postfight presser that The Predator would be the next challenger for UFC Heavyweight Champion Miocic, a fight which he definitely deserves and one that will be very interesting to watch.

Although no fight date has been confirmed as of writing, the heavyweight champion hasn't fought inside the Octagon since he defended the title against Junior dos Santos at UFC 211 in May earlier this year, so a fight between Miocic and Ngannou could happen sooner rather than later.

Miocic, however, is currently renegotiating his contract with the company, so this is a roadblock which is stopping a fight date from being confirmed for the time being.

Ngannou now improves to 6-0 in the UFC following this knockout of Overeem, with all six wins coming by knockout or submission. Miocic is going to have a tough fight on his hands when he meets The Predator inside the Octagon in 2018 and we can't wait to see it happen.

