It was so nearly the perfect evening for Manchester United in north London.

Jose Mourinho’s side ran out 3-1 winners against Arsenal to cut the gap to Manchester City at the top of the table to five points - for the time being at least.

And it was perfect until the 74th-minute.

That was when Paul Pogba was shown a straight red card for an awful looking tackle on Hector Bellerin.

As the French midfielder stretched for the ball, his trod on the back of Bellerin’s knee and, in truth, it didn’t look nice.

And with Pogba being dismissed, United fans immediately realised the implications.

They face City next weekend in a match that could have a massive say on the outcome of the title race. And they will have to do it without their star player.

As he was leaving the pitch, Pogba was seen clapping.

He was frustrated. But who exactly was he applauding?

Who was Pogba 'a bit disappointed' with?

Well, after the match, Jose Mourinho revealed that he was disappointed with compatriot Laurent Koscielny for his reaction as he tried to get him sent off by talking to the referee - so it might have been aimed at him.

"I was not even looking in that direction. I just know Paul is frustrated," Mourinho said.

"A bit disappointed with his colleague (Laurent) Koscielny, with this kind of reaction.

"Paul is very frustrated because everyone knows he is a clean player and it is not his intention to be close to a red card."

Pogba can’t really blame the Arsenal defender for trying to get him dismissed though.

What Pogba said about Man City players

After all, earlier this week, Pogba admitted that he hoped some of Man City’s best players got injured ahead of the Manchester derby.

"I hope – and it's bad to say things like this – but I hope they will get some very important players injured like what happened with us," Pogba said on Football Focus.

"People don't see this, don't speak about this, but every time we have important players that get injured when there is important games.

"So if that starts happening with them as well maybe we'll get a little difference. A little touch that makes them weaker."

Well, this is awkward…

