Jose Mourinho had a very sarcastic reaction to Alexander Lacazette's full 90 minutes against Man United.

No, that's not the most shocking thing in the world. At all. Mourinho loves revelling in victories like United's 3-1 win over Arsenal - and he loves it even more when it's against Arsene Wenger.

And what better way to revel in it than an incredibly smug, overly sarcastic post-match press conference? That's the Mourinho way - and it's unlikely to change anytime soon.

Man United vs Arsenal is always one of the Premier League's big games, even if it has lost some of its shine over the past ten years. So, with the game on the horizon, it does appear that the mind-games were well and truly underway.

Mourinho had cast doubt over Nemanja Matic's fitness, claiming that the Serbian may not be fit for the big game. Wenger, however, went one further - completely ruling out Alexander Lacazette from contention.

"It is an injury," said Wenger midweek. "It looks like a groin injury and he is certainly out on the weekend [against Manchester United]. He might be out for a while."

It was therefore quite surprising to find the French forward's name in the starting lineup when the teamsheets were released. Not only that but Arsenal's record signing would go on to complete the full match - pretty good going for someone ruled out a few days prior.

But then Mourinho's tone suggests he may not totally believe that Lacazette was ever a doubt.

"I don't want to forget my congratulations to both medical departments," Mourinho said after the game.

"To recover Matic from a maybe to a yes and an Arsenal player from a no to a complete 90 minutes.

"Amazing, I congratulate them all."

Maybe Jose was just being genuinely nice. Doesn't sound likely, does it?

